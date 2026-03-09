T20 World Cup: Sahibzada Farhan makes it to ICC’s Team of the Tournament

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the Team of the Tournament for this year’s T20 World Cup, with Pakistani opener Sahibzada Farhaan making the list despite the Green Shirts’ dismal campaign.

Farhan became the only Pakistani player to be named in the 12-member team for his excellent performance during the tournament, sealing 383 runs – the highest a batter has scored in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

“Though Pakistan were patchy in the tournament, Sahibzada Farhan was consistently brilliant,” the ICC said.

“The 29-year-old opener also became the first batter to score two hundreds in a single edition of a T20 World Cup. The highlight was a century he scored against Sri Lanka in the final Super Eight clash, setting up a five-run win,” it added.

The right-handed Pakistani batter scored tons in the matches against Namibia and Sri Lanka. He had also scored two half-centuries against the USA and England.

Meanwhile, his 176-run partnership with Fakhar Zaman against Sri Lanka was the record highest for any wicket in the history of the T20 World Cup.

The ICC’s Team of the Tournament also included four players from team India, this year’s champions. These included Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

England’s Will Jacks and Adil Rashid, West Indies’ Jason Holder, Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani, and South Africa’s Aidan Markram and Lungi Ngidi were also included. Markram was also named the captain.

Moreover, the USA’s Shadley Van Schalkwyk was named the 12th player.