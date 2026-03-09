E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Pakistan Navy launches Operation Muhafizul Bahr to counter threats to shipping, maritime trade: ISPR

News Desk Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 07:51pm
Pakistan Navy ships escorting merchant vessels during Operation Muhafizul Bahr. — Photo courtesy ISPR
Pakistan Navy ships escorting merchant vessels during Operation Muhafizul Bahr. — Photo courtesy ISPR
The military’s media affairs wing said on Monday that the Pakistan Navy had launched Operation Muhafizul Bahr to counter “multidimensional threats to national shipping and maritime trade”.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the decision came in light of the “evolving regional maritime security environment and potential disruptions to critical sea lanes”.

The statement said that the initiative had been undertaken to ensure the uninterrupted flow of national energy supplies and the security of sea lines of communication.

“Pakistan Navy escort operations are being conducted in close coordination with Pakistan National Shipping Corporation,” the statement said.

“Pakistan Navy is fully cognisant of the prevailing maritime situation and is actively monitoring and controlling the movement of merchant vessels to ensure their safe and secure transit,” the statement said.

It further said that with approximately 90 per cent of Pakistan’s trade conducted via sea, the operation aimed to ensure that vital sea routes remained safe, secure, and uninterrupted.

It said that currently, Pakistan Navy ships were escorting two merchant vessels.

“Pakistan Navy remains fully prepared to respond to emerging maritime security challenges and is committed to ensuring the safety of national shipping and regional maritime security,” the statement concluded.

