E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Pakistan, seven other Muslim countries, condemn Israel’s closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque gates

News Desk Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 11:33am
A Palestinian woman dressed in a traditional embroidered dress raises her arms in prayer as she stands in front of the Dome of the Rock mosque in Jerusalem during the last Friday prayer of Ramazan on April 5, 2024. — AFP/FIle
A Palestinian woman dressed in a traditional embroidered dress raises her arms in prayer as she stands in front of the Dome of the Rock mosque in Jerusalem during the last Friday prayer of Ramazan on April 5, 2024. — AFP/FIle
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Qatar issued a joint statement condemning Israel’s continued closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Haram Al-Sharif to Muslim worshippers, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Thursday.

During the holy month of Ramazan, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians traditionally attend prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque — Islam’s third-holiest site, located in east Jerusalem, which Israel captured in 1967 and later annexed.

The FO statement posted to X, dated March 11, said, “Security restrictions on access to the Old City of Jerusalem and its places of worship coupled with discriminatory and arbitrary access restrictions to the other places of worship in the old city constitute a flagrant violation to international law, including international humanitarian law, the historical and legal status quo, and the principle of unrestricted access to places of worship.”

According to the statement, the ministers affirmed their “absolute rejection and condemnation” of the measure, calling it “illegal and unjustified”.

They also stressed that Israel did not have sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem or its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

“The ministers reiterated that the entire area of the Al-Aqsa Mosque … is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims,” the FO said, adding that the only legal entity with the jurisdiction to regulate entry to the Mosque was the Jerusalem Endowments and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department.

They called on Israel to immediately cease the closure of the gates and remove access restrictions to the Old City of Jerusalem, as well as to refrain from obstructing access to the mosque.

They also called on the international community to “adopt a firm position,” forcing Israel to halt its ongoing “violations and illegal practices” against religious sites in Jerusalem.

The Al-Aqsa compound is a central symbol of Palestinian identity and also a frequent flashpoint. Under long-standing arrangements, Jewish people may visit the compound, but are not permitted to pray there. While Israel says it is committed to maintaining this status quo, Palestinians fear it is being eroded.

Last month, Israel had imposed restrictions on Palestinian worshippers from the occupied West Bank attending weekly Friday prayers at the mosque, and capped the number of worshippers at 10,000 during Ramazan. Israeli police also deployed around the mosque in force.

The Israeli authorities also imposed age restrictions on West Bank Palestinians, permitting entry only to men aged 55 and older, women aged 50 and older, and children up to age 12.

Gaza invasion
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

ERASING previously defined ‘red lines’, the brutal US-Israeli war on Iran has brought regional states face to...
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Dawn News English
Subscribe