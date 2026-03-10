E-Paper | March 10, 2026

T20 World Cup: West Indies players leave India on commercial flights after charter cancelled

AFP Published March 10, 2026
West Indies’ Gudakesh Motie (C) celebrates after taking the wicket of Zimbabwe’s Tashinga Musekiwa during the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between West Indies and Zimbabwe at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 23, 2026. —AFP/ File
West Indies players are leaving India on commercial flights in batches after their departure was delayed due to international airspace closures amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Caribbean side’s governing body CWI said on Tuesday.

Indian media reported that a charter flight for the West Indies and South Africa Twenty20 World Cup teams scheduled to fly to Johannesburg before continuing on to Antigua was cancelled earlier on Tuesday.

Some players and staff have departed and others are scheduled to leave on different flights on Tuesday and Wednesday, CWI said in a statement.

West Indies were eliminated from the tournament’s Super Eight stage on March 1, but remained in India as their charter flight organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) was repeatedly delayed.

“As is customary for both men’s and women’s ICC World Cups, all travel and accommodation arrangements for participating teams are coordinated and managed by the ICC,” CWI said.

“Ongoing uncertainty surrounding the ICC-organised charter, as a result of global tensions and aviation regulations, made the situation increasingly distressing.”

West Indies coach Daren Sammy and South African players Quinton de Kock and David Miller have accused the ICC of leaving them stranded, pointing out that the England team returned on a charter flight within two days of losing in the semi-finals to India.

“Multiple approaches have since been made through CWI, players, and other partners, in coordination with the ICC, to secure commercial travel to facilitate the squads safe return,” CWI added.

