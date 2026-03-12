E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Acquisition cleared

Published March 12, 2026
Competition Com­­mission of Pakistan logo.
ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has authorised the acquisition of majority shareholding in KRRAVE Technologies Pte Ltd by SUOL Innovations Ltd, following a review under the Competition Act 2010.

Incorporated in Cyprus and part of the global inDrive Group, SUOL Innovations acquired the shares pursuant to call option agreements executed with multiple shareholders. The transaction had been completed prior to obtaining the CCP’s approval and was therefore reviewed by the CCP under the ex-post facto merger authorisation framework.

CCP gets new chief

The federal government has appointed Farid Ahmad Tarar as chairman of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP).

He has worked extensively with international development partners on major reform initiatives across Pakistan, serving as team leader in a European Union-funded Public Financial Management (PFM) Reform Programme, Strategic Policy Adviser in the FCDO-funded SEED programme, and team leader in a UNICEF-supported initiative on strengthening PFM systems.

Earlier, he served as Pakistan’s Commercial Counsellor in Rome, advancing Pakistan’s trade and economic diplomacy with the European Union, including engagement during the process leading to Pakistan’s GSP+ status.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

