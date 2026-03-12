Ill-conceived sense of urban progress

THIS is with reference to the editorial ‘Destroying heritage’ (Feb 16) regarding the destruction of a Mughal-era arch, which was believed to be from Emperor Akbar’s era, in Islamabad’s Rehara village, and a World War I monument in the same area. Both structures were demolished for housing schemes. One only has to drive around the Shakarparian and Garden Avenue, and then continue on to Park Road and Jinnah Avenue to see the massive destruction being carried out by official agencies, including the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Thousands of trees have been destroyed in an area that was supposed to be a green zone with minimal construction. This is being done in blatant disregard of ethics, morality and the capital’s master plan.

Going on to the Rehara village area, one is shocked to see the utter devastation of a once scenic area that contained low hills, streams, trees and wildlife. And, indeed, the monument was there, too. Houses that were on ridges are being endangered because of excavations all around them to force the owners to abandon their properties, all in the name of ill-conceived development. The entire area up to the Bani Gala hills has been flattened, bulldozed and excavated. The Jinnah Avenue has been obliterated to create plots of land for construction of houses and commercial areas. All that is there is a strange maze of roads that tend to go nowhere.

One only has to go up to an elevated spot during the day to see the massive clouds of dust being raised mixed with the diesel fumes and smoke of hundreds of trucks and construction equipment over the area, causing respiratory diseases to people who live there or even pass through the area.

As if all that was not enough, the CDA has now blocked off the Park Road and obliterated wide swathes of greenery to construct an underpass that will exclusively lead to the proposed Margalla Enclave. Traffic is being diverted through the National Institute of Health, of all the places, and then on to unpaved areas that have not even been prepared for such a heavy load of traffic that will be using the area for the next several months.

A traffic plan was announced, but no effort was ever made to construct a temporary road for the traffic that is being diverted. Tailbacks stretch for kilometres in both directions as the heavy traffic moves at a snail’s pace. Passing through that area of Park Road is now taking up to an hour for south-bound traffic, and at least 30 minutes for the north-bound traffic.

One wonders if any planning at all is done in CDA for such large projects. I cannot even imagine the utter disregard that CDA officials show for the people and the environment. What was the need of all the emission checks on vehicles in Islamabad a few months ago when the CDA’s own vehicles are emitting huge clouds of smoke while releasing tonnes of dust into the atmosphere?

One can only raise one’s hands in utter despair since expecting the authorities to do anything is just a waste of one’s time.

Emran Azizuddin

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026