Book review : What Do Grown-Ups Do All Day?

Have you ever wondered what your parents, uncles, aunts, or even elder siblings do all day after they leave home in the morning? You’re not alone! Every kid thinks about this, especially when homework feels like the most challenging job in the world.

Good news: Virginie Morgand’s book What Do Grown-Ups Do All Day? has all the answers. And you might be surprised, but school is only the beginning of working life!

This bright, colourful book shows you what more than 100 different jobs look like. From hospitals to shops, from airports to gyms, from theatres to concert halls, each page is packed with busy scenes and fun details that show how grown-ups spend their day.

The book takes you through different workplaces — construction sites, newsrooms, theatres and more. On every page, you’ll meet around eight characters, each doing a different job. You’ll learn what their work is like, when they do it and even which jobs keep grown-ups out late at night. (If you guessed doctors, reporters or actors, you’re right!)

The illustrations are funny and full of life, and the descriptions are easy to understand. Everything is organised so well that you never get confused, even with so many jobs in one book. You might even start imagining what you want to be one day, a police officer, a teacher or something totally different.

If you ever get stuck or don’t understand a job, ask the grown-ups at home. They’ll be happy to explain.

So next time your parents come home tired, you’ll know why. This book helps you understand their world and maybe your future too.

Happy reading!

Published in Dawn, Young World, November 29th, 2025