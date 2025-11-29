The midnight discovery

This is with reference to the story “The midnight discovery” by Alisha Khan (YW, September 27).

This story was a brilliant example of late-night suspense. The opening scene, with Faraz crawling through the vents into the darkness, instantly drew me in.

The details inside the laboratory were chilling: the bizarre setup with strapped animals, the open wounds and the strange stench. But the climax was pure horror. The story is also a great reminder of how real a nightmare can feel.

Sameer Hassan,

Dadu

A role model for all

This is regarding the article “A role model for all” by Ambreen Arshad (YW, September 6).

This article taught us how our Holy Prophet (PBUH) lived his life and how he behaved towards others, even those who did not treat him well.

The article also tells us to do our work ourselves, just as our Prophet (PBUH) did, because he is our role model.

M. Aaban Awan,

9 years, Karachi

When words hurt

This is regarding the story “When words hurt” by Memoona Mukhtar (YW, October 11).

The story teaches us that other people’s opinions don’t define us. What matters is staying confident, ignoring negativity and being true to who you are. The core idea is that what truly matters is how we see ourselves.

Maryam Rashid,

Shapuk

II

The story “When words hurt” by Memoona Mukhtar highlighted how people judge or target others in daily life. Sometimes we hear compliments that feel fake or comments that feel toxic, but we must stay strong and believe in ourselves.

Everyone has their own point of view, so we can’t please people all the time. We should focus on our own worth and pay attention to what truly makes us happy.

Abdul Ali Laghari,

Sanghar

Future at risk

I am writing to express my concern about the schooling system in Zamuran (Kech, Balochistan). Students there face serious problems, including a shortage of trained teachers, proper classrooms and basic learning materials. These gaps are wasting children’s precious years, depriving them from learning.

The government should take practical steps to improve the schooling system in rural areas so that every child can receive quality education.

Mahzaib Ghulamjan,

Turbat

Published in Dawn, Young World, November 29th, 2025