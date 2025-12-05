Services exports rise 16pc in July-October

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan’s exports of services grew 15.95 per cent in the first four months of the current fiscal year from a year ago, mainly driven by telecommunication, computer and information services.

Unlike merchandise, from the start of the current fiscal year, the export of services maintained a bullish trend, jumping by 18.27pc in July, followed by 8.41pc in August, 14.85pc in September and 17.61pc in October on a year-on-year basis, according to data compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The export of services reached $3.034bn in July-October FY26, up from $2.617bn in the same period last year.

In rupee terms, exports improved by 17.67pc to Rs856.799bn in 4MFY26, up from Rs728.119bn in FY25. This clearly indicates that export of services is steadily on the rise in the current fiscal year.

In October, exports of services reached $825.98m, up from $702.29m in the corresponding month of last year, indicating a 17.61pc increase. On a month-on-month basis, exports of services grew by 2.45pc.

Services exports have grown since February 2024, mainly due to a surge in information technology and other business exports. However, there was a 6.50pc decline in August 2024.

According to data compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan, exports of telecommunications, computer, and information services rose 19.55pc to $1.443bn in July-October FY26, up from $1.207bn.

The export of other business services jumped 20.86pc to $643m in 4MFY26, from $532m in 4MFY25. The export of transport services decli­ned by 3.88pc to $272m from $283m.

The export of travel services rose 7.07pc to $242m during the period under review, up from $226m over the last year.

At the same time, import of services rose 12pc to $4.195bn in 4MFY26, up from $3.746bn. On a month-on-month, the imports increased by 3.97pc.

Month-on-month, the import of services rose 12.81pc to $1.050bn in October. The trade gap widened by 2.84pc to $1.161bn in 4MFY26 compared to $1.129bn.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025