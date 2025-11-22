Wonder Craft : Tissue rose magic in minutes

Flowers are one of the most beautiful miracles of nature. Real or artificial, their beauty makes any place look and feel lovely. And the good thing is, you don’t always have to buy them. You can make them at home with things you probably already have.

So today we’re making a tissue rose. Stick it on a gift, tie it with a wire, or bunch a few together, and you’ve got yourself a cute little homemade bouquet. Let’s begin.

Photos by the writer

Things you need:

Tissue papers (10-15) Scissors Colour markers (two contrasting colours) Liquid glue Empty paper cup Water spray bottle

Photos by the writer

Directions:

Start by folding and cutting the tissue papers vertically, as in picture 2. Now cut these tissues into square pieces, picture 3. Place a paper cup on the tissue squares and draw a circle around the bottom edge using a marker of any colour you like, pictures 4 and 5. With a contrasting marker, draw small lines just under the first marker line on the edge, picture 6. Cut out the circle you’ve drawn, picture 7. Make circles on all the tissue squares the same way, then spray a little water on them. The water makes the colour spread and gives a soft, blended look, almost like real rose petals. Let them dry afterwards; pictures 8, 9 and 10. Cut the bottom of the paper cup. Once the circles are fully dry, place each circle half on the cup’s edge, with the other half pressed inside the hollow bottom of the cup, as in picture 11. Glue one circle over the next, halfway on top of each other, carefully; see picture 12. When you’ve glued all the circles around the cup edge, stick the last one at the end to finish the round, picture 13. Gently pull the whole tissue layer out of the cup. You’ll be surprised to see a beautiful rose in shape, picture 14.

The writer can be contacted at ithecraftman@gmail.com

Published in Dawn, Young World, November 22nd, 2025