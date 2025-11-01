Illustration by Aamnah Arshad

Have you ever wondered how our mind works? And if you haven’t until now, let me simplify it for you, because lately, I have been thinking about it a lot.

Our mind is divided into two categories: the conscious and the subconscious. The conscious mind is responsible for coherence and reasoning, while the subconscious mind handles instinct and habits. You might be surprised to know that the conscious mind makes up only five per cent of our mind, whereas the subconscious makes up the remaining 95 per cent.

Let’s make it more interesting: think of the mind as an iceberg. The tip of the iceberg represents the conscious mind, responsible for calculation, rationalisation, planning, critical thinking, judgement, short-term memory, decision-making and willpower. The larger part hidden beneath the surface represents the subconscious mind, which includes beliefs, habits and addictions, long-term memory, creativity, imagination, values and emotions.

For example, if Anna feels hungry and goes to cook herself a meal, this is handled by her conscious mind, since the conscious mind deals with everything she is aware of — feelings, emotions or memories. However, if Anna brushes her teeth after the meal out of habit, this is controlled by her subconscious mind. This means that anything we do habitually does not require much conscious thought to complete.

Do you ever wonder why some people often feel sad while others remain happy? Why some fail in studies while others succeed without much effort? Why some people are confident while others feel nervous? Some seem constantly exhausted, while others are calm and peaceful. Some dislike their jobs, while others thrive. Some enjoy good health, while others often fall ill. Some complain endlessly about their lives, while others stay positive.

According to Dr Joseph Murphy, much of this has to do with our subconscious mind. Interestingly, we can achieve almost anything through its power. It’s a natural ability that we all possess and should learn to use, to gain control over ourselves and create the lives we dream of living.

Our subconscious mind is like a garden, and we are its gardeners. The thoughts and beliefs we plant — seeds of happiness, peace, goodwill and prosperity — will eventually grow and shape our reality. Here are some scientifically supported ways to help you achieve your goals.

Manifest

Your thinking truly makes a difference. What you think is what you create. If you cannot even imagine yourself achieving something, there’s little chance you will make it happen. Every invention in the world began as a thought — otherwise, it would never have existed. Therefore, imagination is vital.

Think about your goal and be specific. For example, if I say, “I want to become a doctor,” I should clarify what kind of doctor I want to be.

This approach applies to all areas of life, for building confidence, adopting a healthy lifestyle, or cultivating happiness and positivity. Manifestation means visualising your goals to help you achieve them. It subconsciously trains your mind to focus on your objectives and creates opportunities that make your journey smoother over time.

Repeat

Repeating the goal you want to achieve can have a powerful impact on your mind. For example, if I want to overcome my anxiety, I say it out loud every day to myself a number of times. This helps me stay focused, determined, dedicated and disciplined. It reminds me daily of what I’m working towards.

By repeating it, I begin to convince myself that I truly want it. In doing so, I train my subconscious mind to accept the idea and gradually, healing follows.

Attain positivity

You have a treasure within yourself. Think of yourself as a Google Map guiding the driver in the right direction. In this case, the driver is your subconscious mind, and you are the map providing instructions. This means we must give our brain the right images and thoughts to follow.

Avoid saying things like, “I can’t do this,” or “I can’t afford this.” Your subconscious mind takes these words literally and begins to believe you lack the ability or resources to achieve your goals. Instead, affirm statements like, “I can do this,” or “This is mine.”

Believe

Belief is the collection of thoughts in your mind. Having a clear method, knowing what you are doing and why you are doing it, helps you develop subconscious alignment with all the good things in life. Do not believe in things that can harm or discourage you; instead, trust your subconscious mind to heal, inspire, strengthen and help you prosper.

In essence, this is about training your subconscious mind to work naturally in your favour. Believe me, dear readers, these are the key principles for achieving your goals and reaching your desired destinations in life. Unleash the power of your subconscious mind and take charge of your world.

Published in Dawn, Young World, November 1st, 2025