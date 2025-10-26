Section 144 imposed in Shakai tehsil

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: In view of the prevailing security situation, the home department has imposed Section 144 in the Shakai tehsil of Lower South Waziristan for two days.

According to a notification issued on Saturday, the restrictions will remain in effect on Sunday and Monday. During this period, all kinds of public movement will remain suspended, and markets, shops, and commercial centres will stay closed.

The notification stated that all entry and exit routes to and from Shakai had been sealed. Roads leading to Shakai, Inzar Cheena, and Wana will remain closed for vehicular traffic. Citizens have been warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found violating the restriction.

According to the home department, travel will only be permitted in emergency cases, and individuals must obtain written permission from the police or district administration.

Travellers are required to submit their identity cards and relevant documents before being allowed to proceed. Moreover, citizens have been advised to exercise caution during the movement of security forces in the area.

The notification further warned that if any civilian failed to stop their vehicle at least 100 meters away upon seeing a security convoy, legal action would be taken immediately.

The district administration said the measure has been taken due to the movement of security convoys carrying logistical supplies and as part of broader security measures in the region.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025