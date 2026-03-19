Elite Force ASI shot dead in Upper Dir

LOWER DIR: An assistant sub-inspector of the Elite Force was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mano Banda area of Gandigar in Upper Dir the other day, the police said.

ASI Bacha Yousaf Khan was targeted outside his residence when unknown gunmen opened fire on him. He was critically injured in the attack and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police sources said the slain officer was on his way to a mosque to offer Taraweeh prayers when he came under attack.

Following the incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the site, cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the attackers.

The Gandigar police registered a case against unknown attackers and started investigations. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the assault.

Meanwhile, four people were injured in two separate road accidents in different areas of the district here on Wednesday, Rescue 1122 officials said.

A truck met with an accident in the Kadh Odigram area, leaving two persons injured, who were shifted to the hospital.

In another incident, two people were injured in a collision between a passenger coach and a mini truck in the Rani area.

Rescue teams transported the injured to a hospital.

Meanwhile, a mentally-challenged youth was allegedly murdered in the Miankaly Munda area here on Wednesday. The deceased, Imad Khan, was described as a vulnerable individual whose killing has shocked the local community.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026