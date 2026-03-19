Two facilitators of terrorists held in Karak, police claim

LAKKI MARWAT: Police claimed to have arrested two facilitators of terrorists during a targeted operation in Karak district on Wednesday.

A police official said that the operation was conducted in mountainous terrain of Daraishkhel, Panju Banda, Tangi Dam, Naiki Paal, Shalam Paal, Anar Banda, Ghol Banda and Darga Shaheedan following information about presence of terrorists there.

He said that Karak police assisted by their colleagues from neighbouring Kohat district and commandos of Al-Barq Squad and Elite Force destroyed safe havens of terrorists.

He said that terrorists fled towards mountainous areas of Bannu. He said that during the operation, two facilitators of terrorists were captured and shifted to police station for further interrogation.

The official said police intensified search and intelligence-based actions in the district to establish lasting peace and protect lives of people.

TEACHERS: The newly-promoted secondary school teachers (SSTs) have been adjusted against vacant posts in government schools of Lakki Marwat district.

An official said that last week provincial director of education department, Naghmana Sardar, promoted 24 teachers of various cadres from Lakki Marwat district to the posts of secondary school teachers. “After promotion to senior cadre post, the services of promoted teachers were placed at disposal of DEO Lakki Marwat for further adjustment,” he said.

He said that DEO Liaqat Ali issued adjustment orders of 18 SSTs (general), four SSTs (biology/chemistry) and two SSTs (mathematics/physics) with immediate effect. He said that the inter-se-seniority of the promoted teachers in lower posts would remain intact.

“They will also give an undertaking to be recorded in their service books to the effect that if any overpayment is made to them, it will be recovered and their promotion will be reversed if they are wrongly promoted,” said the official.

He said that as per the terms and conditions of promotion, the educational documents of teachers would be checked before handing them over charge. “If it emerges that they do not possess the requisite relevant qualifications as per rules, they will not assume charge of the SST posts,” he added.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026