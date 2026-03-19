E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Two facilitators of terrorists held in Karak, police claim

A Correspondent Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 06:55am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAKKI MARWAT: Police claimed to have arrested two facilitators of terrorists during a targeted operation in Karak district on Wednesday.

A police official said that the operation was conducted in mountainous terrain of Daraishkhel, Panju Banda, Tangi Dam, Naiki Paal, Shalam Paal, Anar Banda, Ghol Banda and Darga Shaheedan following information about presence of terrorists there.

He said that Karak police assisted by their colleagues from neighbouring Kohat district and commandos of Al-Barq Squad and Elite Force destroyed safe havens of terrorists.

He said that terrorists fled towards mountainous areas of Bannu. He said that during the operation, two facilitators of terrorists were captured and shifted to police station for further interrogation.

The official said police intensified search and intelligence-based actions in the district to establish lasting peace and protect lives of people.

TEACHERS: The newly-promoted secondary school teachers (SSTs) have been adjusted against vacant posts in government schools of Lakki Marwat district.

An official said that last week provincial director of education department, Naghmana Sardar, promoted 24 teachers of various cadres from Lakki Marwat district to the posts of secondary school teachers. “After promotion to senior cadre post, the services of promoted teachers were placed at disposal of DEO Lakki Marwat for further adjustment,” he said.

He said that DEO Liaqat Ali issued adjustment orders of 18 SSTs (general), four SSTs (biology/chemistry) and two SSTs (mathematics/physics) with immediate effect. He said that the inter-se-seniority of the promoted teachers in lower posts would remain intact.

“They will also give an undertaking to be recorded in their service books to the effect that if any overpayment is made to them, it will be recovered and their promotion will be reversed if they are wrongly promoted,” said the official.

He said that as per the terms and conditions of promotion, the educational documents of teachers would be checked before handing them over charge. “If it emerges that they do not possess the requisite relevant qualifications as per rules, they will not assume charge of the SST posts,” he added.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Larijani’s killing
19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

THE US-Israeli attempt to wipe out Iran’s top leadership is not likely to have the intended effect of making the...
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe