The beauty of day and night

This is regarding the article “The beauty of day and night” by Armeen Shahzad (YW, September 6). I really liked the amazing descriptions of the night and day.

In my opinion, the main takeaway about patience and letting go, “everything manifests at its own time,” is very helpful. It’s a great reminder for teenagers like me who are always rushing and comparing themselves to others.

Hira Adil,

Peshawar

The brave firefighter

This is regarding the story “The brave firefighter” by Mahnoor Sohail (YW, August 16). While Rashid Khan’s actions were undeniably brave, the story almost simplifies the broader efforts involved in such a dangerous situation.

I appreciated the focus on one individual, but I think highlighting the collective effort and the difficulties of emergency response would have given a fuller picture of the reality. Including more about the team dynamics, the risks, or even the aftermath for the building’s residents could have made the narrative richer and more relatable.

The story does a good job of creating awareness, though it could have gone further in showing the broader context of such emergencies.

Hira Aslam,

Karachi

Cost of inflation

When the prices of goods and services increase over time, resulting in a decline in people’s purchasing power — meaning your money buys fewer things — inflation has taken place. And this is happening all over the world now.

For instance, in 2020, we could buy a loaf of bread for Rs100, but now in 2025, the same bread costs Rs130, meaning there has been a 30% increase in inflation.

When inflation is too high, it results in the loss of the value of our savings, a rise in the cost of living, business uncertainty, and an increase in interest rates. Therefore, we need to be very careful with our expenses. I urge all children like myself to be mindful of our demands so that we do not burden our parents during these tough financial times.

Shehzeen Zeeshan Ahmad,

Karachi

A seaside picnic

This is with reference to the story “A seaside picnic” by Fatima-tuz-Zahra (YW, August 16). The description in the story was so vivid that I could feel the writer’s frustration and also some fun elements where the character tried to enjoy the day.

It was quite relatable as we all go through such unexpected situations.

Sana Qureshi,

Lahore

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 25th, 2025