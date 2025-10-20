Katcha gang kidnaps two falcon poachers

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Gangsters of the Katcha (riverine) area kidnapped two falcon poachers who had installed a net for trapping the rare bird in the vicinity of Kachi Qutab, Mauza Katcha Mianwali in Rujhan Mazari tehsil of Rajanpur district.

According to police sources, two poachers – Irfan and Qasim — were kidnapped by armed dacoits of a Katcha area gang, allegedly led by a suspect, Fayyaz Dollani.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Bangla Iccha police station.

The sources say the victims were involved in falcon poaching in the area by installing a net with a pigeon bait to trap the predatory bird.

As per local sources, falcon poaching was also going on along the banks of the river Chanab Rajanpur District Police Officer (DPO) Farooq Amjad told this correspondent that initial investigation has revealed that the kidnapped poachers were also residents of the Katcha area and had a dispute with a local gang over its share in the money the poachers earned by selling trapped falcons.

BOY RECOVERED: Kot Mubarak police claimed to have recovered a kidnapped boy safely in a swift operation.

According to the police they have successfully rescued a boy, Sadiq, who had been kidnapped by notorious Ladi gang operating in in the Tuman Khosa area.

They say the boy was kidnapped a few days ago in the vicinity of Mouza Umrani and was taken by the gangsters to a remote place in the mountainous region.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Kot Mubarak police immediately registered a case and launched an operation based on effective strategy and intelligence.

The police, after tracing the location of the kidnappers, conducted a raid, during which the gangsters managed to flee under the cover of darkness.

However, the police safely recovered the boy.

The police say that a an operation was under way to apprehend the fleeing kidnappers.

E-BUSES: Dera Ghazi Khan deputy commissioner on Sunday visited the terminal meant for the 15 e-buses pledged by the chief minister for Taunsa Sharif.

The DC,Muhammad Usman Khalid, said this initiative would provide the people of Taunsa with access to a modern, comfortable and environmentally-friendly transport. He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Hashmi and other officials.

Inspecting the terminal at the general bus stand he directed the officials to ensure safety of the -e-buses by parking them safely.

He said that all possible measures would be taken to eliminate encroachments in Taunsa to ensure smooth traffic flow.

