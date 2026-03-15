E-Paper | March 15, 2026

Biometric attendance at sensitive matric exam centres in Punjab

The Newspaper's Reporter Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 10:48am
Invigilator hands exam paper to students. — Dawn/File
Invigilator hands exam paper to students. — Dawn/File
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LAHORE: Strict monitoring measures, including biometric attendance and CCTV surveillance, are being introduced at sensitive examination centres for the Matriculation Examinations 2026 across Punjab to ensure transparency and merit in the examination process.

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore officials said the initiative will be implemented at selected centres under all BISEs of Punjab where biometric verification of candidates is currently underway.

According to the BISE Lahore spokesperson, 26 sensitive examination centres have been identified where CCTV cameras have been installed to closely monitor the examination process. A total of 8,524 candidates are scheduled to appear at these centres. Out of them, 4,300 candidates have already completed biometric verification, while the process for the remaining candidates is ongoing. The last date for biometric verification of 10th-grade candidates is March 16.

Meanwhile, the roll number slips for the Matriculation Examinations 2026 have been uploaded online by the Lahore Board. The examinations are scheduled to begin on March 27.

Regular students can obtain their roll number slips from their respective schools, while private candidates can download them from the official website of the Lahore Board.

As many as 880 examination centres have been established by BISE Lahore where 284,718 candidates will appear in the matric examinations. Among them are 129,488 male students and 155,229 female students.

BISE Lahore spokesperson said the introduction of biometric attendance and CCTV monitoring at sensitive centres was aimed at preventing impersonation, ensuring strict supervision and strengthening the credibility of the examination system.

He added that the measures were taken to ensure a transparent, fair and reliable examination environment for students.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026

Pakistan

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