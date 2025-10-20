E-Paper | October 20, 2025

Authorities in Punjab closing in on TLP chief’s whereabouts

Asif Chaudhry Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 07:57am
Saad Hussain Rizvi, centre, son of late Khadim Hussain Rizvi, founder of Tehreek-i-Labbaik party, gestures with party leaders during a gathering in Lahore on January 3, 2021. — AFP/File
Saad Hussain Rizvi, centre, son of late Khadim Hussain Rizvi, founder of Tehreek-i-Labbaik party, gestures with party leaders during a gathering in Lahore on January 3, 2021. — AFP/File

• Official claims Saad Rizvi, his brother ‘traced to AJK’
• 95 bank accounts identified; parleys continue over fate of seminaries administered by the group

LAHORE: Authorities in Punjab claim to have traced the whereabouts of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi and his brother Anas, saying the absconding leaders fled to Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) after the Muridke crackdown.

A senior official told Dawn that law enforcers had shared this information with AJK authorities and sought their help to nab the TLP leaders. The development follows speculation — fuelled by TLP circles — that their party chief was in custody.

The official said following the crackdown, several teams comprising senior officers from Punjab police and other law enforcement agencies had been tasked with tracking down the TLP chief and his brother.

He said Saad Rizvi and his brother were first spotted walking away from the protest camp in Muridke, and then fleeing on a motorbike.

At that time, an emergency message was circulated among the LEAs that a motorcycle rider carrying the TLP chief and his brother had moved towards nearby streets.

The three suspects, however, managed to dodge law enforcement personnel, any many rumours started to surface on social media regarding possible injury to them.

The officer said the special teams eventually traced the last location of the TLP leaders somewhere in AJK and sought the regional government’s help for their arrest.

It may be recalled that the Punjab government has formally sought the proscription of TLP and has sent a summary in this regard to the federal government.

Meanwhile, the Federal Inves­tigation Agency also traced nearly 95 bank accounts operated by the TLP chief, Saad Rizvi, the official said.

Of them, 15 were interest-bearing accounts, and the FIA was trying to get more details from the relevant banks to check the transactions made by the TLP chief, he added.

TLP seminaries

As a part of a wider crackdown on the radical outfit, the Punjab government also identified 61 seminaries run by the TLP across the province. The issue of these seminaries also came up during a meeting of Sunni clerics with the provincial authorities, as both sides discussed proposals about the fate of these institutions.

During the meeting, two proposals came under discussion to decide the future of these seminaries. It was suggested in the meeting that these seminaries be given under the administrative control of the Punjab Auqaf Department — this suggestion, however, was opposed by the majority of the participants who feared such a move would aggravate the situation. They said this action may create controversies in the future, particularly due to the huge financial expenses.

The second proposal pertained to handing over these seminaries to the moderate Sunni clerics – a move deemed workable. However, the authorities said in such a case, the clerics would run the TLP seminaries without the element of ‘militancy’. But a final decision on the fate of these seminaries is yet to be taken.

Meanwhile, the Multan district administration sealed 10 TLP seminaries and handed several over to the Auqaf department in line with the Punjab government’s orders. These seminaries were located in Multan, Shujabad, and Basti Malook.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

From SAR to MENAAP

From SAR to MENAAP

Shazia Rafi
In repositioning its Pakistan lending programme, the World Bank must ensure that projects aimed at mitigating the climate

Editorial

Need for safeguards
Updated 20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...
Measured response
Updated 19 Oct, 2025

Measured response

Dignity in repatriation cannot exist without humanity in intent.
Eradication in peril
19 Oct, 2025

Eradication in peril

PAKISTAN’S anti-polio campaign has once more been marred by bloodshed. Over the past week alone, three security...
Unfair vanity
19 Oct, 2025

Unfair vanity

OUR social prejudices equate beauty with fairness, although skin-lightening products are the darkest side of the...