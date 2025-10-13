Rangers, police surround TLP camp in Muridke as ‘operation looms’

• Authorities foil two attempts by protesters to break blockade, head to Islamabad

• Lahore DIG confirms reinforcements sent

• Mobile data partially restored in twin cities

• Around 170 TLP members held in Sahiwal division

• PM, Naqvi review situation

LAHORE: Law enforcement agencies, including Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) and large contingents of police from five districts, were dispatched to Muridke early on Sunday and reportedly surrounded the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protest camp, in what appeared to be preparations for a large-scale operation.

They also foiled two attempts by the party’s supporters to move beyond the city as authorities dug trenches and sealed routes to block the march on Islamabad.

Officers were placed on high alert to respond to any emergency. Senior Lahore police officers were instructed to remain on standby to lead deployments pending final orders.

Meanwhile, mobile data services were partially restored in Rawalpindi and Islamabad after talks with TLP began in Lahore, while around 170 people linked to the party were detained under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) in Sahiwal division.

In a separate development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met on Sunday to review the country’s security situation. From Lahore, 10 officers from each of the city’s 85 police stations were directed to proceed to Muridke under their respective SHOs, in addition to anti-riot units.

Lahore Operations DIG Faisal Kamran and several SPs also reached the area to supervise the police force. Similar steps were taken by the Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Gujrat police. DIG Kamran confirmed to Dawn that Lahore police reinforcements arrived in Muridke on Sunday.

A source in the Punjab police said the decision to increase the strength of police officials followed a high-level meeting on Saturday night chaired by Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar and attended by Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG Faisal Kamran and several other senior officers.

During the meeting, the senior leadership of the Punjab police resolved to take “more stringent measures” in response to alleged vandalism, attacks on law enforcers and damage to public property by TLP protesters.

Officials briefed the meeting that violent TLP supporters had repeatedly targeted police facilities at Shahdara, taking away 18 official motorbikes from a station compound and damaging infrastructure.

The meeting was briefed that the mob also snatched official vehicles of various government departments at gunpoint to use them in illegal activities.

Some Lahore policemen were reported missing amid fears they were abducted during clashes in Shahdara. According to the official, law enforcers said they twice blocked efforts by TLP supporters to move beyond Muridke on Sunday, with heavy police contingents from four districts surrounding the main procession. The TLP reached Muridke on Saturday and staged a sit-in after the district administrations dug large trenches to block routes.

According to reports, a group tried to cross the trenches on Sunday morning but retreated after security personnel used force and fired tear gas. A second attempt after noon met the same response, witnesses said.

By evening, reports suggested that TLP chief Saad Rizvi had urged supporters to remain calm and await his next orders while he held consultations. Meanwhile, mobile data services were partially restored in Rawalpindi and Islamabad after negotiations with the TLP began in Lahore.

On Sunday, Mr Rizvi condemned police action against party workers and said he had not yet given a final nod for the marchers to proceed to Islamabad. He told reporters the government had not contacted the TLP for negotiations, adding: “We are ready for talks.” He said the march was to show solidarity with Palestine, reiterated that Pakistan should not recognise Israel and alleged police were arresting large numbers of supporters and using “lethal weapons”.

Detentions

Around 170 people — including workers, office-bearers and activists linked to the TLP — were detained under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) across three districts of Sahiwal division.

The late-night operations between Friday and Saturday led to arrests from various locations and homes. Sources told Dawn that detainees were kept in central prisons in Pakpattan, Sahiwal and Okara.

Detention orders and lists of TLP members were issued by the respective deputy commissioners acting as district administrators.

Law enforcement agencies established checkpoints at key exits across the division — including Ravi Bridge, Chichawatni, Gamber Toll Plaza, Kasur-Pakpattan Road, Okara-Lahore National Highway, Qutab Shahana Bridge, Iqbal Nagar, Depalpur Bypass and Basirpur-Okara Road — following Mr Rizvi’s call to march on Islamabad.

Nearly 170 arrests were made across the three districts, including 69 in Pakpattan, 42 in Sahiwal and 50 in Okara. The MPO detention orders are valid for 30 days, police and prison sources said.

Naqvi meets PM

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz met Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for detailed discussions on the country’s internal security, law and order situation, counterterrorism efforts and other key security matters.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr Naqvi briefed PM Shehbaz on the overall law and order situation across the country, stressing that measures were being undertaken by the Ministry of Interior to strengthen internal security.

The premier appreciated the efforts of the interior minister and his team, directing that coordinated and effective actions must continue to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

Reaffirming his government’s resolve, PM Shehbaz said safeguarding the lives and property of the people, upholding the rule of law and eradicating terrorism remain the government’s top priorities.

Shafiq Butt in Sahiwal and Syed Irfan Raza in Islamabad also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025