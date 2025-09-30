PTI suggests ‘IBOs’ in KP’s tribal districts

ISLAMABAD: The PTI’s parliamentary party on Monday urged the milit­a­­ry to cease wholesale act­ion in the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, asking it to limit itself to the erstwhile intelligence-based operations (IBOs) instead.

“The parliamentary party urged the decision makers to immediately stop operations in tribal areas as it will not be beneficial. So far, 21 operations have been conducted, but issues could not be resolved. We have suggested that the IBOs should be conducted,” PTI leader Asad Qaiser told Dawn after the meeting.

Mr Qaiser also said that the parliamentary party was informed that Imran Khan had empowered the joint parliamentary party to take decisions on its own, and then convey them to Mr Khan through Barrister Gohar Ali Khan or Barrister Ali Zafar.

The party also announced its decision to participate in the upcoming Supreme Court bar elections.

Mr Qaiser said that the parliamentary party expressed concern that even judges were not able to get justice in Pakistan. “Five judges wrote a letter and now Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri has been trying to get justice. The PTI will continue its moral support to those judges,” he added.

According to a statement issued by the party, a meeting was held at Parliament House under the chairmanship of party chairman Barrister Gohar. The meeting decided that a people’s assembly would be held outside Adiala Jail on Tuesday in which all lawmakers would participate. Moreover, issues of public concern, including inflation, floods, and law and order situation, will be discussed in the people’s assembly.

The party also expressed concern over the recent situation in AJK.

Moreover, during the meeting, prayers were offered for children and women who died in Tirah Valley, and condolences were extended to the families.

It was also decided in the meeting that all members of the assemblies would take an active part in relief efforts in flood-affected areas and people would not be left alone in this difficult time.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025