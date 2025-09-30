E-Paper | September 30, 2025

AJK paralysed by competing protests, communications blackout

Tariq Naqash Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 08:20am
Muzaffarabad: Supporters of the JKJAAC gather for a demonstration. Locals accused a competing rally of triggering violence, which claimed at least one life and left several people injured.—AFP
• At least one person killed, policeman among dozen injured
• JKJAAC, ‘peace rally’ participants accuse each other of fomenting violence
• Protest leaders call for another gathering at Lal Chowk today

MUZAFFARABAD: At least one person was killed and over a dozen others were injured — including a policeman — in the Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) capital on Monday, as the region observed a shutter-down and wheel-jam strike amid a communications blackout.

The strike, called by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) over the issue of its unfulfilled charter of demands, saw rival groups stage simultaneous protests, which accused each other of fomenting violence during an otherwise peaceful demonstration.

Mobile and internet services have remained suspended in AJK since Sunday noon, and sources said the curbs could continue until Wednesday.

The casualties occurred around Neelum Bridge after midday, when a ‘peace rally’ led by Muslim Conference leader Raja Saqib Majeed clashed with the JKJAAC protesters who were gathered there.

The strike was announced last week, after JKJAAC-government negotiations remained deadlocked over the abolition of elite privileges and seats reserved for the Pakistan-based refugees from Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Witness accounts

Witnesses claimed that participants of the peace rally fired upon peaceful JKJAAC demonstrators “without any provocation”.

Ghulam Mustafa, a bystander, said one bullet hit Mohammad Sudheer, 30, who owned a crockery shop at Tahli Mandi Road. “By the time we reached CMH, he had lost consciousness due to excessive bleeding,” he said.

An official at the Combined Military Hospital confirmed that Sudheer died during treatment.

Mohammad Basharat, 50, a shopkeeper in Shokat Lines, was wounded by shrapnel.

He claimed that demonstrators had tried to make space to let Mr Majeed’s convoy pass, but said that members of his posse came out of their vehicles and attacked them.

According to another eyewitness, the peace rally was protected by police and paramilitary troops. Police lobbed tear-gas shell on JAC demonstrators, and fired at them.

People at the hospital showed spent bullet casings, which they said they had collected them from the ground while trying to rescue injured people.

“When the action committee had already given a call for lockdown for Sept 29, why was Mr Majeed allowed to hold a so-called peace march on the same day?” questioned 20-year-old shopkeeper Raja Safeer, who was among those in the emergency ward.

Due to the communications blackout, neither local officials nor Mr Majeed could not be reached for comment.

Incidentally, some local media reports suggested that the peace rally had been fired upon by JAC protesters, but this could not be independently verified.

Another gathering today

Later in the evening, hundreds of people gathered at Muzafarrabad’s Lal Chowk, where JAC leaders including Shaukat Nawaz Mir delivered charged speeches.

Mr Mir alleged that some elements wanted to create a May 9-like situation in AJK for reasons best known to them, and urged the army chief to take stock of the situation.

Mr Mir called on the charged crowd to reassemble at the same spot at 11am today (Tuesday) for the next course of action.

All businesses and shops remained shuttered and street vendors away almost across the AJK, while roads also remained deserted.

Reports also suggested that similar gatherings were staged in Rawalakot and Sudhnoti, while in Bhimber, a rally was led by PM Chaudhry Anwarul Haq’s brother, Ehsanul Haq, who is associated with the PTI.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

