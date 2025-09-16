Doha summit vows to counter Israeli designs

• Signatories seek to end Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land, rid region of nuclear weapons

• Final draft calls on states to review economic, diplomatic ties with Israel

• Pakistan floats Arab-Islamic task force to counter Israeli expansionism

• Qatari emir terms attack on Hamas leadership ‘attempt to derail talks’

• Gulf states urge US to rein in Israel as Rubio due in Qatar today

DOHA: The Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha convened in response to the Israeli attack on Hamas leadership in Qatar reportedly called for all possible measures against Tel Aviv, including the review of diplomatic and economic ties, while also reaffirming the concept of “collective security” in the face of common challenges and threats.

The joint Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit was called by Qatar to pile pressure on Israel, which has been facing mounting calls to end the war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Qatar-based outlet Al Jazeera reported that the Council of the League of Arab States adopted the resolution ‘Shared Vision for Security and Cooperation in the Region’ “to reaffirm the concept of collective security and shared destiny of Arab and Islamic States, the necessity of unity in facing common challenges and threats, and the importance of beginning to put in place the required implementation mechanisms”.

The signatories said, “Any future regional arrangements must enshrine the principles of international law and the UN Charter, good-neighbourly relations, respect for sovereignty, non-interference in the internal affairs of states, equality of rights and duties without preference of one state over another, [and] settlement of disputes by peaceful means”.

They also underscored the need to end Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land along the 1967 lines and to rid the region of nuclear weapons.

The AFP citing the final draft of the statement said that the summit warned that Israel’s “brutal” aggression “threatens all that has been achieved on the path towards establishing normal relations with Israel, including existing and future agreements”. It also said the draft had called “upon all States to take all possible legal and effective measures to prevent Israel from continuing its actions against the Palestinian people, including by... reviewing diplomatic and economic relations with it, and initiating legal proceedings against it”.

Israel and its main backer the United States have been trying to expand the Abraham Accords, which established ties with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco in 2020.

Attempt to derail talks

At the outset, Qatar’s emir said Monday that Israel had sought to derail Gaza talks by striking Hamas negotiators in his country last week, and that its premier dreamt of an Arab world under Israeli influence.

“Whoever works diligently and systematically to assassinate the party with whom he is negotiating, intends to thwart the negotiations... Negot­iations, for them, are merely part of the war,” Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani told Arab and Muslim leaders. Mr Al Thani also said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “dreams of turning the Arab region into an Israeli sphere of influence, and this is a dangerous illusion”.

(FROM left) GCC’s Secretary General Jassim al Budaiwi, Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah, Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Oman’s Deputy PM Shihab bin Tarik, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and others pose for a group photo.—AFP

‘Task force to stop Israel’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday floated the formation of a task force to counter Israeli aggression and expansionist policies while the Muslim leaders present at the meeting reportedly sought a review of diplomatic and economic ties with Tel Aviv.

In his address, PM Shehbaz said the Doha attack by Israel on Sept 9 was clearly aimed at sabotaging peace in the Middle East.

He also suggested the formation of a task force to counter Israeli aggression.

“We express our all-out support and solidarity with our Qatari brothers and sisters,” he said, adding, “Israel’s assault against Qatar is not an isolated incident. It is yet another manifestation of its declared, hegemonic ambitions.”

“Even in wartime, the role of peace mediators is always deemed inviolable and held sacrosanct. They are the messengers of fragile hope…to advance prospects of peace,” he remarked.

“One is therefore compelled to question: Why then this charade of negotiations? Was the return of hostages ever a priority for a country that has no respect or regard for human life?” he went on to say.

He said Pakistan had reiterated urgent and essential steps.

“Israel must be held accountable for its war crimes against humanity,” he said and underlined the need for the creation of an Arab-Islamic task force to adopt effective measures to ward off Israeli expansionist designs.

“We reiterate the OIC’s call to suspend Israel’s membership of the United Nations. Member states should actively consider implementing other appropriate measures against Israel,” he emphasised.

The prime minister said the UN Security Council must urgently demand from Israel, under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire, release of hostages, and exchange of Palestinian prisoners.

The PM also met Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman on the sidelines of the summit.

The crown prince said that he was looking forward to the PM’s upcoming state visit to Riyadh later this week.

GCC defence body meeting

Separately, Gulf leaders said on Monday that the Gulf Cooperation Council’s joint defence body will meet in Doha following Israel’s attack on Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital last week.

In a statement, the leaders called for measures to activate the bloc’s “joint defence mechanism,” without providing further details.

The Gulf states called on their close ally Washington to use its leverage to rein in Israel following unprecedented Israeli strikes on Hamas in Qatar last week.

“We also expect our strategic partners in the United States to use their influence on Israel in order for it to stop this behaviour... They have leverage and influence on Israel, and it’s about time that this leverage and influence be used,” Gulf Cooperation Council Secr­etary General Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi said in a press conference following a summit in Doha.

Against this backdrop, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will voice support for Qatar’s sovereignty during a visit to the Gulf country on Tuesday, the State Depa­rtment said.

“Secretary Rubio will reaffirm America’s full support for Qatar’s security and sovereignty following Israel’s stri­­ke in Doha,” State Depart­m­ent spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement as Rubio met Israeli leaders in Jeru­salem. The visit will come a day his trip to Israel as a demonstration of Washington’s steadfast support.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025