PTI calls for OIC moot over war on Iran

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has expressed deep alarm over the rapidly deteriorating regional security environment and called upon the government to immediately convene an emergency meeting of the OIC to forge a united response and foil any attempt to once again drag the region and the Ummah into a foreign-imposed and catastrophic conflict.

In a statement issued on Saturday, PTI Central Inf­ormation Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said urgent diplomatic action was imperative to prevent the Muslim world from being dragged into another devastating war. He warned that rapidly escalating tensions could destabilise the entire Middle East and have grave consequences for global peace, economic stability and the security of the Ummah.

He said the unprovoked American and Israeli attacks on Iran constituted a blatant violation of international law and the sovereignty of a neighbouring Muslim state, warning that such reckless military actions risk igniting a wider regional conflict with catastrophic consequences for the Middle East and global stability.

At this critical juncture, the PTI information secretary urged the government to immediately release incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, stating that only he possessed the credibility and leadership to guide the Muslim Ummah through the historic crisis and mobilise diplomatic efforts to convene an emergency OIC meeting. He emphasised that such a platform was essential to unite the Muslim world, seek a lasting solution to the escalating conflict and thwart attempts to sow division within the Ummah.

Mr Waqas warned that the Muslim world could not afford silence in the face of aggression and called for urgent diplomatic efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire and prevent further escalation.

He emphasised that Pakistan must ensure its territory, airspace or logistical facilities are not used for any military operations that violate international law or further destabilise the region.

Meanwhile, Mr Waqas strongly rejected the Islamabad High Court’s decision regarding the medical treatment of the PTI founder.

“By leaving the matter in the hands of the same executive authorities whose negligence has already endangered his health, the court has failed to uphold its constitutional duty to protect fundamental rights,” he said.

“Imran Khan has now spent approximately 952 days in imprisonment, including 130 days in complete solitary confinement — conditions that violate internationally recognised human rights standards, including the UN’s Mandela Rules,” he added.

“Furthermore, the government must provide clear and immediate answers regarding the Rs11 billion Gulfstream aircraft reportedly sent to Vienna under the pretext of a ‘technical inspection’,” Mr Waqas demanded. “At a time when ordinary Pakistanis are struggling with soaring inflation and rising fuel prices, it is unacceptable for the ruling elite to indulge in such extravagant luxuries at the taxpayers’ expense.”

He further demanded that the government immediately release the aircraft’s full passenger list and logbook so the nation could know exactly who travelled on the plane and for what purpose, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Mr Waqas also condemned the arrest of leaders of the Gilgit-Baltistan Awami Action Committee and the use of the Anti-Terrorism Act against political activists. He said the detention of Advocate Ehsan Ali and other leaders for exercising their democratic rights was a troubling attempt to criminalise legitimate dissent and undermine political freedoms.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026