E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Efforts underway to develop true healthcare system: minister

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 07:24am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday claimed that the efforts were being made to shift from sick-care to true health-care system which is focuses on preventing illness.

He was addressing a ceremony of a pilot project on adolescent nutrition and maternal health.

Quoting health experts, the minister said that 68pc of diseases in Pakistan were linked to contaminated water. “If we ensure access to safe drinking water, we can eliminate 68pc of diseases,” he remarked, adding that the country still lacks an effective sewage treatment system. “Sewage treatment must be made a core part of our national health policies,” he emphasised.

Talking about other pressing challenges, the minister stated: “Pakistan’s population growth rate stands at 3.6pc annually, one of the highest in the region, putting immense pressure on resources and the health sector, and 43pc of children are suffering from stunting, a direct result of poor nutrition and environmental factors.

Pakistan ranks first in the region for Hepatitis C cases and is still battling polio. Hospitals continue to face an increasing daily patient burden.”

“The current system waits for people to get sick before taking action. This is not healthcare, it is sick-care,” Mr Kamal said. “A true health-care system focuses on preventing illness. Prevention is always better than cure.”

The minister warned that under the current system, Pakistan will never reach the point where the state can treat every patient. He called on all health-related authorities to review and redesign their policies with a focus on prevention, safe environments, clean drinking water, and population control.

“The Ministry of Health is giving special attention to preventive measures and is working to transform our system from sick-care into real health-care,” he affirmed. “Building a healthier Pakistan requires sustainable, forward-looking policies that promote healthy environments and protect people before they fall ill.”

Concluding his address, He appealed to all stakeholders to join hands in creating a healthier society.

“A sustainable, healthy Pakistan is only possible through prevention, clean water, and a collective commitment to change,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...
Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...