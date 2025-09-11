Efforts underway to develop true healthcare system: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday claimed that the efforts were being made to shift from sick-care to true health-care system which is focuses on preventing illness.

He was addressing a ceremony of a pilot project on adolescent nutrition and maternal health.

Quoting health experts, the minister said that 68pc of diseases in Pakistan were linked to contaminated water. “If we ensure access to safe drinking water, we can eliminate 68pc of diseases,” he remarked, adding that the country still lacks an effective sewage treatment system. “Sewage treatment must be made a core part of our national health policies,” he emphasised.

Talking about other pressing challenges, the minister stated: “Pakistan’s population growth rate stands at 3.6pc annually, one of the highest in the region, putting immense pressure on resources and the health sector, and 43pc of children are suffering from stunting, a direct result of poor nutrition and environmental factors.

Pakistan ranks first in the region for Hepatitis C cases and is still battling polio. Hospitals continue to face an increasing daily patient burden.”

“The current system waits for people to get sick before taking action. This is not healthcare, it is sick-care,” Mr Kamal said. “A true health-care system focuses on preventing illness. Prevention is always better than cure.”

The minister warned that under the current system, Pakistan will never reach the point where the state can treat every patient. He called on all health-related authorities to review and redesign their policies with a focus on prevention, safe environments, clean drinking water, and population control.

“The Ministry of Health is giving special attention to preventive measures and is working to transform our system from sick-care into real health-care,” he affirmed. “Building a healthier Pakistan requires sustainable, forward-looking policies that promote healthy environments and protect people before they fall ill.”

Concluding his address, He appealed to all stakeholders to join hands in creating a healthier society.

“A sustainable, healthy Pakistan is only possible through prevention, clean water, and a collective commitment to change,” he said.

