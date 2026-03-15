Capital’s key entry, exit points to get protective fencing

ISLAMABAD: Amid growing internal security concerns due to the prevailing regional situation, work is underway to ensure the security of all sensitive areas and buildings in Islamabad.

Similarly, the installation of protective fencing around the city’s main entry and exit points is also underway to further enhance security. Modern CCTV cameras will be installed at important locations, and monitoring through them will also be ensured.

This was stated in a meeting held at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters regarding security arrangements in the federal capital. The meeting was chaired by Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The meeting was attended by CDA Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Design and Planning Dr Khalid Hafiz, as well as senior officers from CDA, Islamabad Police and the ICT administration. During the meeting, a detailed review was conducted of the progress made so far on measures taken to improve security arrangements. Modern CCTV cameras will be installed at important locations as part of enhanced security measures

The meeting was further informed that additional security arrangements were being made around all sensitive buildings and areas.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed that the work on installing security gates and protective fencing be expedited. He said that security arrangements at the Diplomatic Enclave, Red Zone and other sensitive areas were being upgraded on modern lines, and all necessary measures were being taken in that regard.

He said that officers from CDA, police and the district administration should continue to regularly visit and review their respective areas to monitor ongoing security work. He directed that security measures be completed promptly in accordance with their timelines.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that no compromise would be made on the security of the federal capital and that all available resources would be utilised in this regard.

He added that ensuring the best security arrangements and the protection of the lives and property of citizens in the federal capital remained the top priority.

The security of the federal capital has become a matter of concern for the law enforcement agencies after the last month’s suicide attack at an Imambargah in which around 40 people had died.

On Friday, Security sources said that two rudimentary drones were intercepted at different locations adjacent to Rawalpindi but were successfully brought down through electronic countermeasures.

Security sources said that no damage or casualties were reported and the airspace, which was temporarily closed as a precaution, had now been reopened.

Separately, the Ministry of Information had posted on X that “two rudimentary drones of terrorist Fitna-al-Khawarij, nurtured by the Afghan Taliban regime, were successfully intercepted by the Pakistan security forces using electronic countermeasures.”

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026