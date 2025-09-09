Gangs in Sindh’s riverine area mulling surrender due to impending flood

KARACHI: Amid an ongoing operation against gangs operating in riverine areas, more than 260 dacoits have contacted police and expressed their willingness to surrender along with their weapons, on the condition that the government facilitates their reintegration into society, it emerged on Monday.

Well-placed sources told Dawn that the present flood situation in the riverine areas was one of the key factors behind the dacoits’ willingness to surrender.

They said that the development was discussed during the inaugural meeting of the Katcha Areas Monitoring Committee (KAMC), which reviewed the ongoing anti-bandit operations, the security situation and the provincial government’s broader strategy.

The sources said that the Larkana police have informed their high-ups that more than 250 dacoits in the Katcha area have expressed their willingness to surrender in view of the impending flood threat.

Over 250 dacoits contacted Larkana police, sought reintegration support from govt, meeting told

Talking to Dawn, Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, who chaired the KAMC meeting, said that the surrender process would be handled strictly according to the law. “The law is already there empowering the government to deal with those who are willing to surrender,” he added.

He also said that the Sindh government was “extremely” sincere and determined to eliminate the bandits in the Katcha area. “However, any bandit or group of bandits surrendering peacefully and presenting themselves before the law will strictly be subject to rules and regulations, as the law is clear on matters of surrender,” he added.

Plan underway to ensure dacoits’ surrender

Informed sources said that the authorities were working on a plan to provide an exit route for those willing to surrender, while hardened criminals involved in serious crimes like murder and kidnapping for ransom may face strict action.

They said that a plan was also under deliberation to encourage dacoits and their abettors in the riverine areas to surrender, provided they give up their sophisticated weapons unconditionally.

A report on this development has been submitted to the provincial government, which is currently examining the legal framework for handling hardened criminals in the Katcha area involved in serious offences like murder and kidnapping for ransom, said the sources.

They said that the provincial government was exploring possible legal provisions that could offer a way out for these outlaws if they choose to surrender.

They also said that some law enforcement agencies were considering offering a general amnesty to dacoits who agree to surrender. However, the provincial government was reportedly hesitant to extend leniency to hardened criminals involved in serious crimes like multiple murders and kidnapping for ransom.

Police seek equipment, weapons to combat bandits

During the KAMC meeting, Additional Inspector General of Police Zubair Nazir Sheikh provided a briefing on the law and order situation and ongoing operations in the Katcha areas. He emphasised the urgent requirement for modern equipment, advanced weapons, and secure vehicles to effectively combat the bandits.

Additionally, he highlighted the need to enhance facilities at existing checkpoints in the riverine areas and outlined plans to equip police with cutting-edge technology and professional training to boost their capabilities.

The home minister directed that detailed and practical recommendations for providing necessary resources to the police be submitted promptly.

He stated that after the construction of bridges at Dadu, Moro, Larkana and Khairpur, crimes had decreased, but it is vital to accelerate work on the Ghotki and Kashmore bridge projects so they are completed at the earliest. The construction of these bridges on this route will also significantly reduce crime.

Mr Lanjar also asked the schools & education and health departments about the number of schools, educational institutions, hospitals, and dispensaries in the Katcha areas.

He said the purpose of this inquiry was to establish temporary campuses during operations to ensure that the provision of education and health facilities does not get interrupted.

He acknowledged that delays in the past had prevented the operation from being completed but emphasised that the anti-bandit operation must be brought to a successful conclusion under all circumstances.

He appealed to all stakeholders to demonstrate collective determination and stand as strong partners.

The meeting was attended, among others, by the IGP Sindh, senior members Board of Revenue, education and law secretaries, representatives of the health and forest departments, Additional IG of CTD and Special Branch, and representatives of Sindh Rangers and other security agencies.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025