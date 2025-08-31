Sindh CM announces housing scheme for flood-affected people in Katcha areas

CM Murad has announced that the Sindh government will initiate a housing scheme for those in the Katcha areas whose houses were damaged in the current floods, similar to the programme for the 2022 flood-affectees.
The chief minister stressed that those houses will be built on an elevation so that they are not destroyed in any future floods.
He listed the Sindh government’s priorities in dealing with the upcoming flood situation:
- There is no loss of lives or cattle
- There is no damage to the barrages as the waters pass through
- To keep the dykes safe