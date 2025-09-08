Around 900 held in UK for backing Palestine Action group

LONDON: A total of 890 people were arrested in Lon­don during a protest this weekend in support of the banned group Palestine Act­­ion, the capital’s Metro­politan Police said on Sunday.

The force said 857 people had been arrested under anti-terror laws for supporting a proscribed group during Saturday’s demonstration, with an additional 33 arrested for other offences including assaults on police officers.

“We have a duty to enforce the law without fear or favour. If you advertise that you are intending to commit a crime, we have no option but to respond accordingly,” Deputy Assis­tant Commissioner Claire Smart said in a statement.

The government in July proscribed Palestine Action under the UK’s Terrorism Act, 2000, following several acts of vandalism, including against two planes at a Royal Air Force base, which caused an estimated 7 million pounds in damage.

Critics, including the United Nations, have condemned the ban as legal overreach and a threat to free speech, but ministers insist that people are still able to attend pro-Palestinian marches.

“The contrast between this demonstration and the other protests we policed yesterday, including the Palestine Coalition march attended by around 20,000 people, was stark,” Mr Sm­art added. “You can expr­ess your support for a cause without committing an offence under the Ter­rorism Act or descending into violence and disorder, and many thousands of people do that in London every week.”

An estimated 1,500 took part in the Palestine Action protest outside parliament, with the Met condemning the “intolerable” abuse it claims its officers suffered. Of the 33 people arrested for non-terror offences, 17 were for assaults on police officers, the force said.

The organisers of the protest, the campaign group Defend Our Juries, said the “Lift the Ban” rally had been “the picture of peaceful protest.” Many of those detained for showing support for Palestine Action appeared to be older people.

Most face six months in prison if convicted, but orga­nisers of the rallies could be sentenced to up to 14 years if found guilty.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025