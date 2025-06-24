E-Paper | June 24, 2025

UK moves to ban Palestine Action under anti-terror law

Reuters Published June 24, 2025 Updated June 24, 2025 07:57am
LONDON: Protesters and police clash during a rally in support of Palestine Action, a rights body, at Trafalgar Square after the British government announced a ban on the group after its activists broke into the UK’s largest air force base last week.—AFP
LONDON: Protesters and police clash during a rally in support of Palestine Action, a rights body, at Trafalgar Square after the British government announced a ban on the group after its activists broke into the UK’s largest air force base last week.—AFP

LONDON: Britain said on Monday it would use anti-terrorism laws to ban the campaign organisation Palestine Action, making it a criminal offence to belong to the group after its activists damaged two UK military planes in protest at London’s support for Israel.

The proscription would put the pro-Palestinian group on a par with Hamas, Al Qaeda or IS under British law, making it illegal for anyone to promote it or be a member. Those who breached the ban could face up to 14 years in jail.

In its latest and most high-profile action, two of its members entered a Royal Air Force base in central England on Friday, spraying paint into the engines of the Voyager transport aircraft and further damaging them with crowbars.

“The disgraceful attack on Brize Norton … is the latest in a long history of unacceptable criminal damage committed by Palestine Action,” Home Secretary (interior minister) Yvette Cooper said in a written statement to parliament.

“The UKs defence enterprise is vital to the nations national security and this government will not tolerate those that put that security at risk.”

She said the group’s actions had become more aggressive and caused millions of pounds of damage.

Under British law, the home secretary can proscribe a group if it is believed it commits, encourages or “is otherwise concerned in terrorism”. The banning order will be laid before parliament on June 30 and will come into effect if approved.

Palestine Action, which says Britain is an “active participant” in the conflict in Gaza because of military support it provides to Israel, called the ban “an unhinged reaction”, and accused Cooper of making “categorically false claims”.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2025

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agriculture concerns
24 Jun, 2025

Agriculture concerns

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif appears relieved that the IMF did not turn down Pakistan’s request to exempt...
OIC reaction
Updated 24 Jun, 2025

OIC reaction

The bare minimum OIC can do is to take firm action against the butchery of Palestinian people and resist regime change.
NEVs, but for whom?
24 Jun, 2025

NEVs, but for whom?

THE government’s policy gymnastics following Pakistan’s unexpectedly rapid adoption of rooftop solar have ...
US aggression
Updated 23 Jun, 2025

US aggression

If there is any state in the world that the international community must be concerned about harbouring weapons of mass destruction, it is Israel.
Finishing the job
23 Jun, 2025

Finishing the job

THE federal health minister’s assertion of a 99pc reduction in polio cases in Pakistan, while impressive on the...
Exam leaks
23 Jun, 2025

Exam leaks

FOR students who put in countless hours of hard work for their secondary school exams — mainly to secure admission...