E-Paper | August 27, 2025

Gaza invasion

Like a fearless Rachel Corrie

Like a fearless Rachel Corrie

Handy lessons can be gleaned from Corrie’s murder, both by Priyanka Gandhi and every foreign supporter of the Palestinian struggle.
Updated 26 Aug, 2025 09:37am
Gaza famine

Gaza famine

If the international community is serious about ending Israeli crimes in Gaza, then there must be solid action.
Updated 25 Aug, 2025 08:33am
WHY THE TWO-STATE SOLUTION IS DEAD

WHY THE TWO-STATE SOLUTION IS DEAD

Ejaz Haider explains why this idea was always a red herring in the face of recalcitrant Zionism, violent apartheid and engineered Palestinian bantustans and why the improbable — a single, just state — may be Palestine’s only future.
Updated 24 Aug, 2025 05:01pm
War on truth

War on truth

Washington and the self-proclaimed ‘man of peace’ are fully complicit in the catastrophic situation in Gaza.
Updated 18 Aug, 2025 09:33am