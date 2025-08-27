Gaza invasion
Israeli forces claim they attacked hospital to target "camera installed by Hamas"; Reuters says its feed shut, cameraman killed in strike.
Updated 27 Aug, 2025 08:49am
Handy lessons can be gleaned from Corrie’s murder, both by Priyanka Gandhi and every foreign supporter of the Palestinian struggle.
Updated 26 Aug, 2025 09:37am
Reuters, the Associated Press and Al Jazeera all issue statements mourning their slain contributors.
Updated 26 Aug, 2025 07:54am
Among the victims were contributors to Reuters, Al Jazeera, NBC and AP.
Published 25 Aug, 2025 06:03pm
Pakistan vows to help Arab states safeguard their regional sovereignty.
Updated 25 Aug, 2025 09:21pm
Visibly angry and shouting into the camera, Ruffalo shared a video message for the world leaders after the recent IPC declaration.
Published 25 Aug, 2025 01:07pm
If the international community is serious about ending Israeli crimes in Gaza, then there must be solid action.
Updated 25 Aug, 2025 08:33am
Protestors urge Denmark to recognise the state of Palestine.
Published 25 Aug, 2025 05:30am
Dar to arrive in Jeddah today for two-day visit; Israel pounds Gaza City suburbs.
Updated 25 Aug, 2025 08:15am
There can be no doubt that the apartheid state enjoys unparalleled impunity to kill, maim and forcefully displace Palestinians.
Updated 24 Aug, 2025 09:12am
Ejaz Haider explains why this idea was always a red herring in the face of recalcitrant Zionism, violent apartheid and engineered Palestinian bantustans and why the improbable — a single, just state — may be Palestine’s only future.
Updated 24 Aug, 2025 05:01pm
Pakistan to continue to extend much-needed humanitarian assistance to their Palestinian brethren, says Pakistan Embassy in Cairo.
Updated 24 Aug, 2025 08:16am
The chief of UN agency for Palestinian refugees asks Israel to "stop denying the famine it has created".
Updated 24 Aug, 2025 07:42am
UN announcement is only the fifth-ever official declaration of famine, and the first outside Africa.
Updated 23 Aug, 2025 07:46am
The UN-backed IPC has confirmed famine is a reality for over half a million people in Gaza, sparking renewed calls for action.
Published 22 Aug, 2025 06:06pm
UN chief demands immediate truce in Gaza Strip; UNRWA chief fears many malnourished children will die.
Published 22 Aug, 2025 08:22am
Under the sanctions, United States to bar entry of the ICC judges into the country.
Updated 21 Aug, 2025 11:49am
Approves strategy to conquer Gaza City, calls up reservists.
Updated 21 Aug, 2025 07:52am
Macron, Netanyahu embroiled in spat after latter accuses French leader of fomenting "antisemitism".
Updated 20 Aug, 2025 11:56am
Mediators cautious about "breakthrough" as Tel Aviv sticks to demand for release of all hostages.
Updated 20 Aug, 2025 08:26am
Deal proposes initial 60-day truce, partial hostage release, release of some Palestinian detainees and provisions to allow for the entry of aid.
Published 18 Aug, 2025 10:25pm
Washington and the self-proclaimed ‘man of peace’ are fully complicit in the catastrophic situation in Gaza.
Updated 18 Aug, 2025 09:33am
Israel signals plans to push civilians from Gaza City, supplying tents ahead of major assault.
Updated 18 Aug, 2025 08:40am
Young woman flown to Italy for treatment passes away.
Updated 17 Aug, 2025 11:09am
Israeli strikes kill 39 more in Gaza City.
Updated 17 Aug, 2025 07:35am
UN human rights office labels new Israeli scheme for West Bank "a war crime"; at least 23 dead in fresh Israeli strikes.
Updated 16 Aug, 2025 08:02am
Palestinians fear move will rob them of any chance to build a state of their own.
Updated 15 Aug, 2025 08:38am
The belief now surging is that Israel is committing genocide.
Published 14 Aug, 2025 09:23am
Netanyahu restates idea that Palestinians should leave enclave.
Updated 14 Aug, 2025 07:54am
No official explanation provided for suspension; Grok says it is being censored by Elon Musk and xAI.
Updated 13 Aug, 2025 04:55pm