Protests across Pakistan slam Israeli aggression in Gaza

Large rallies were staged on Friday across the country in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and to condem Israel’s devastating military campaign in the enclave amid the death toll in the battered territory rising to 50,912.

The Israeli offensive, which began in response to Hamas’ unprecedented attack on October 7, 2023, has killed more than 50,000 Palestinians and destroyed much of the housing and hospital infrastructure in the enclave. The death toll is feared to be much higher due to thousands still missing under the rubble.

Israel’s conduct during its offensive has drawn widespread condemnation, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes. A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was announced in January, though it ended with Israel’s resumption of air strikes on Gaza on March 18.

The demonstrations, organised by religiopolitical groups and political parties, saw protesters waving Palestinian flags and holding placards with slogans against Israel.

In Karachi, key throughfares including Nishtar Road, MA Jinnah Road and II Chundrigar Road were all closed for a rally, according to traffic police.

The roads were closed due to “people from a religiopolitical group leading a rally and protesting for the rights of Palestinians”.

A traffic alert from Central Police said that traffic had been diverted to the road coming from Teen Hatti, while another alert said that heavy traffic had been diverted to the tyre lane headed towards Court Road.

South Police said that traffic was being diverted from Shaheen Complex to Pakistan Chowk and from Uni Plaza to New Chali.

Activists protest to express their solidarity with Palestinians in Karachi on April 11. — AFP

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) held rallies in various areas of the city. Its leaders while addressing the protesters denounced the Israeli atrocities in Gaza and called for the government as well as other Muslim countries to take practical steps to bring them to an end.

The religiopolitical party urged people to boycott Israeli products and goods made in countries that supported it. The JI called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urgent humanitarian support to ensure the safety and protection of Palestinians.

JI Karachi chief Munim Zafar Khan addressed a demonstration at Baitul Mukarram Mosque, Gulshan-e-Iqbal to express solidarity with Gazans and against the ongoing Israeli onslaught.

Meanwhile, outlawed outfit Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) said protest demonstrations were held in important places of various districts of the city including Nagan Chowrangi, Lasbela Chowk Main, Dawood Chowrangi, Islam Chowk Orangi Town, Malir 15, Lee Market Chowk and Mauripur Road.

Citing Palestinian non-governmental organisations (NGOs), ASWJ leaders said in a statement that over two million people had been forcibly displaced and there was no food or water in Gaza for the last 40 days.

Separately, one suspect was apprehended as a mob attempted to attack an outlet of an international fast-food chain in Gulshan-i-Iqbal, according to police.

Gulshan-i-Iqbal Superintendent of Police (SP) Ahmed Iqbal Memon told Dawn.com that some youths tried to attack the outlet near Disco Bakery but the police thwarted the attempt and arrested one suspect.

Gulshan-i-Iqbal Station House Officer Mohammed Naeem Rajput said that five to six teenagers, aged between 16-17 years, arrived at the restaurant but the police forced them to flee. “No case has been registered,” he added.

Lahore

In Lahore, The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged a campus walk to express solidarity with Palestinians and condemn Israel’s actions in Gaza, according to a press release.

UVAS Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Muhammad Younus led the walk on the city campus while faculty heads, administrative staff and a large number of students participated, the press release added. The walk started from the VC’s office and culminated in front of the main lawn after taking a round of the City Campus.

“The walk’s participants expressed their anger over what they see as war crimes and human rights violations in the Palestinian territories, which are illegally occupied by Israel,” the press release reads, adding that they chanted slogans condemning Israel’s aggression and carried Palestinian flags and banners.

According to the press release, VC Younus called for Israel to vacate the illegally occupied territory and urged Muslim countries to use their influence to prevent the killing of innocent Palestinians and seek a lasting resolution to the issue.

He also praised the bravery of the Palestinian people as Israeli airstrikes and missiles hit hospitals, schools and residences and expressed hope that their sacrifices would lead to the liberation of Palestinian territory from Israeli occupation.

“We stand always side by side with Palestinians in their struggle for liberty from militant Israel,” Prof Dr Younus was quoted as saying.

According to UVAS, similar events were also held at the institution’s campuses across Punjab to express solidarity with the people of Palestine, including its Ravi Campus in Pattoki, the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Jhang, Khan Bahadur Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Narowal and Para-Veterinary Institute Karor Lal-Eason in Layyah.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and JI activists staged protests in several districts across the province, condemning the fresh wave of Israeli aggression against Palestinians. Rallies were held in Peshawar, Shangla, Swat, Battagram, Torghar, Swabi and other regions of the province.

In Peshawar, traders led a demonstration protesting Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza, according to a Dawn.com correspondent on the scene.

The protesters, who demanded that the government do more to aid Palestinians, were addressed by JI district chief Bahrullah.

In Shangla, JUI-F and JI activists gathered on the Karakoram Highway in Bisham Chowk after Friday prayers, chanting slogans against Israel and demanding the world to “intervene and establish peace in Gaza”, a Dawn.com correspondent reported.

The protesters also burned portraits of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.

The party chapter in Bisham tehsil led a protest demonstration, “in defence of Palestinian rights and against Israel’s illegal actions”.

JUI-F activists participate in a rally supporting Palestinians in Shangla on April 11. — Umar Bacha

During the demonstration, JUI-F workers condemned Israel’s conduct and were addressed by district chief Qari Zainullah, Mufti Waliullah, Qari Shakir and others.

The speakers said that their demonstration not only highlighted the political and religious responsibility of JUI-F but was also a strong message to make the international community aware of the rights of Palestinians.

They said the JUI-F had raised its voice for human rights and justice at the global level through such demonstrations.

Quetta

In Quetta, the JUI-F organised a rally from Jinnah Road to Manan Chowk which was led by the party’s district chief Hafiz Hussain Ahmed Sharudi, a Dawn.com correspondent reported.

The protesters, sloganeering against Israel, were addressed during the demonstration by Sharudi, Maulana Wali Muhammad Turabi, Haji Abdul Sadiq Nozai, Anwarul Haq Haqqani, Maulana Tahir Tohidi and other speakers.

JUI-F workers and activists participate in a rally in solidarity with Palestinians in Quetta on April 11. — Abdullah Zehri

The speakers condemned Israel for subjecting unarmed Palestinians to its oppression and barbarity and criticised other countries, the Muslim community and rights organisations for staying silent.

The speakers said the global Muslim community should raise their voice against Israeli aggression for the oppressed Palestinians. They said the people, who were silent on Israeli aggression, were equal partners in the massacre of Palestinians.

The speakers also highlighted that Palestinians in Gaza were in dire need of food and medicine and urged Muslims to boycott products made by countries that support Israel.

AJK

Similarly, thousands of people across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), including in Muzaffarabad, staged demonstrations after Friday prayers to denounce Israeli aggression in Gaza and urge Muslim leaders to extend practical support to Palestinians, a Dawn.com correspondent at the scene reported.

The largest protest in Muzaffarabad, titled the ‘Labbaik Ya Aqsa March’, drew people from all walks of life and proceeded along Bank Road, Shah Sultan and Old Secretariat Road before culminating at Burhan Wani Chowk, where a large public meeting was held.

Speakers at the event included Power Development Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed, Central Seerat Committee President Attique Ahmed Kayani, Muzaffarabad Mayor Sikandar Nisar Gilani, JI AJK Emir Dr Muhammad Mushtaq and other religious, political, and social leaders.

The speakers urged the international community to take immediate and decisive action against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and hold it accountable for its crimes.

They described Israeli brutality against unarmed civilians as “a flagrant violation of human rights” and questioned the silence of global powers who claimed to champion peace.

Pakistanis protest to express their solidarity with Palestinians in Muzaffarabad on April 11. — AFP

The speakers stressed that the march was not only a message of solidarity from the people of Kashmir to their Palestinian brethren but also a call to the government of Pakistan and the international community to take effective diplomatic steps for an urgent ceasefire.

The speakers emphasised that the Palestinian issue was no longer merely territorial but a humanitarian, moral and Islamic cause that highlighted the plight of civilians in Gaza.

They said that innocent children, women and unarmed civilians continued to be killed while hospitals, schools, mosques and refugee camps were being bombed in open violation of international law.

The speakers warned that Israel’s actions raised serious concerns for international human rights institutions and should stir humanity’s conscience.

They said the inaction of the global community, particularly the helplessness of the United Nations, cast doubt on its relevance and role in preserving global peace.

The speakers stressed that if the UN was sincere in its mission, it must immediately pressure Israel to stop its aggression, lift the siege of Gaza and restore Palestinians’ basic human rights.

The speakers also condemned the United States for its support of Israel, particularly criticising US President Donald Trump’s decisions — including the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital — which they said undermined prospects for peace in the Middle East.

Expressing disappointment over the continued silence of the Muslim world, they appealed to Muslim nations to rise above sectarian, political and regional differences to forge unity and stand with the people of Palestine.

They demanded that if rulers lacked the courage to act, they should at least offer unequivocal moral support and raise a powerful voice against oppression — and if they could not even do that, they should relinquish power

After the protest, Israeli flags and an effigy of Netanyahu were torched by the demonstrators.