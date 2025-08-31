CTD says five ‘terrorists linked to TTP and AQIS’ arrested in Karachi

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday claimed to have arrested five suspected militants linked with outlawed groups in separate incidents in Karachi, according to a statement.

The CTD and Federal Intelligence Agency, acting on a tip-off, conducted joint operations in the Manghopir area and on Kashmir Road near the KMC Sports Complex and apprehended five suspects believed to be affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub-continent (AQIS), the statement read, quoting a spokesperson.

“Two arrested suspects belong to the TTP, while three others belong to AQIS,” the statement read. “Illegal weapons were seized from their possession. They (weapons) have been sent to the police’s forensic science lab to ascertain whether they have been used in any criminal activity.”

The CTD added that the suspects received training from a neighbouring country and were planning to carry out acts of terrorism in Karachi.

“Cases of illegal possession of weapons have been registered against the suspects at the CTD police station,” the statement concluded.

On August 23, the CTD said that it found involvement of the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in the target killing of a man in Badin district and arrested six suspects in this connection.

According to a statement by the law enforcement agency, “In a joint operation, Sindh CTD and the state intelligence agencies traced the network working for the Indian intelligence agency RAW and arrested six suspects.”

It added that the 45-year-old victim was “an innocent citizen who actively participated in welfare work”.

“The suspects escaped after unjustly killing him,” the statement said, adding that the Indian media had expressed “immense joy” over the murder and claimed that “an Indian enemy was killed in Pakistan”.

Earlier this month, an anti-terrorism court in Karachi remanded a suspected RAW agent in the CTD’s custody, Muhammad Arsalan, over his alleged terror financing and facilitation in this targeted killing case.