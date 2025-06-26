Four ‘RAW agents’ arrested, weapons seized in Karachi’s Quaidabad raid, police say

KARACHI: Four suspected Indian agents were arrested in a raid carried out in the Quaidabad area, police said on Wednesday.

The Special Investigation Unit of the Sindh police and an intelligence agency conducted the raid on a tip-off, SIU SSP Mohammed Shoaib Memon said, adding that they had links with the Indian intelligence agency — the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

He identified the suspects as Mohammed Khan alias Gullu, Yameen Malah, Akhter Thaheem and Ghulam Qadir alias Akash, and claimed that they were found involved in espionage activities.

With their arrest, a plot to carry out terror attacks in the country was foiled, he said.

SSP Memon said that two hand grenades, a Kalashnikov, a rifle, two pistols and mobile phones were seized from them. The mobile phones, believed to be containing sensitive digital material, have been sent for a forensic analysis, he said.

“The suspects had made videos and captured pictures of the country’s sensitive installations, which they used to send to RAW using specialised software,” the SIU officer claimed.

According to him, the suspects admitted that they used to meet officers of RAW and Indian Border Security Force in border areas.

They received large sums of cash, liquor and valuable gifts from Indian agencies’ personnel, the SSP said.

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2025