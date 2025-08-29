CTD arrests three ‘most-wanted’ SRA terrorists in Sindh’s Jamshoro

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Hyderabad has arrested three “most-wanted” terrorists affiliated with the banned Sindhu Desh Revolutionary Army (SRA) in Jamshoro district during an intelligence-based operation, a statement from CTD said on Friday.

In 2020, the interior ministry banned the SRA, Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz-Aresar Group (JSQM-A), and Sindhu Desh Liberation Army (SLA) under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

“CTD Hyderabad established a network to eliminate these terrorists through which information about them was obtained,” the statement said, adding that they were planning to carry out bomb blasts and targeted killings in Hyderabad city.

“The terrorists of the banned SRA were wanted in the cases related to firing on cargo trawlers going to Punjab, especially in the areas of district Sujawal.”

The statement detailed that the terrorists were found to possess a hand grenade, explosive material, detonator, ball bearings, nut bolts, remote control, battery, and prohibited weapons, including an 8MM rifle and bullets, which were confiscated following the operation.

The arrested terrorists confessed to carrying out multiple attacks, including planting bombs on railway tracks and targeting law enforcement personnel, while admitting to working under the direct instructions of SRA’s central leadership.

It added that one of the arrested terrorists revealed during interrogation that he and his group had been assigned 14 tasks, including targeted killings of police officials and bomb blasts in Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Kotri, and other areas.

Per the statement, the terrorist further revealed that on August 18, a remote-controlled bomb was planted on railway tracks near Hyderabad, while another bomb was planted on August 28 in Latifabad but was successfully defused by the CTD.

“He disclosed that he had been receiving direct funding from SRA leadership abroad through Hawala/Hundi channels for carrying out terrorist activities and confessed that he had been providing logistical support to other SRA operatives in Sindh and was actively involved in recruiting youth for terrorist activities.

“The arrested terrorist has admitted that his group was planning a series of bomb blasts in Sindh to disrupt peace, and was also planning to carry out an attack on September 6,” the statement added.

Last week, CTD claimed that it unearthed a network of India’s intelligence agency, the Res­earch and Analysis Wing (RAW), which used Pakistanis and a separatist outfit in Sindh to carry out the targeted killing of a well-known soc­ial worker in Badin district.

In April, CTD Shaheed Benazirabad district claimed to have arrested a suspected operative of the SRA.