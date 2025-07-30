E-Paper | July 30, 2025

Four ‘separatists’ held in Karachi over charges of killing Matli man: CTD

Imtiaz Ali Published July 30, 2025 Updated July 30, 2025 09:36pm

Four suspected members of a banned separatist militant group were arrested in Karachi on Tuesday over charges of killing a man in Matli in Badin district, according to the Counter-Terrorism Department.

“The Karachi CTD and a federal intelligence agency jointly carried out an IBO [intelligence-based operation] at Drigh Road Station in Karachi and arrested four suspects,” according to a CTD press statement issued on Wednesday.

“They were arrested at a time when they were coming from Punjab to Karachi by train,” the press release added.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed that they had gunned down a man identified as Abdul Rehman in Matli on May 18, 2025, where a case was registered under terror charges.

“The weapon used in the murder has also been recovered from their custody, which has been sent to the police’s forensic science lab for investigation purposes,” the press release added.

The suspects also admitted that they had stayed at a hotel in Hyderabad for five days for the purpose of carrying out a targeted killing of their victim.

“They continued reconnaissance of Abdul Rehman till May 13 and when they got an opportunity on Sunday (May 18), they targeted the man outside a barber shop.”

The suspects were wanted in different cases in Punjab.

As per the statement, the investigation of the murder case was handed over to the CTD Karachi on the application of the complainant.

“The CTD assessed the case, obtained evidence from the crime scene in Matli and with the help of technical evidence and intelligence, traced the suspects and arrested them,” the statement added.

The Sindh police chief has announced a cash and appreciation certificate for the CTD team for arresting the suspects, according to the department’s spokesperson.

On Monday, three terrorists, including the mastermind behind the November 2024 attack on Chinese engineers, were killed during a counterterrorism operation in Karachi’s Manghopir area, CTD officials had said.

In June, the Sindh government made a hefty allocation of Rs179.7 billion for law and order, including security, law enforcement and prisons in Sindh for the financial year 2025-26.

In April, the CTD and an intelligence agency arrested a suspected militant belonging to the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a raid in Karachi’s Lee Market.

Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Faulty narrative
Updated 30 Jul, 2025

Faulty narrative

It is unfortunate that jingoism, radical religious nationalism and arrogance seem to be the current driving forces of Indian policy towards Pakistan.
Tirah disturbances
30 Jul, 2025

Tirah disturbances

A SERIES of events has shaken residents in the already restive Tirah Valley in recent days. On Saturday, a minor ...
Selling people
30 Jul, 2025

Selling people

MODERN bondage, or human trafficking, is among the gravest violations of human rights. In socioeconomically...
Time for Palestine
Updated 29 Jul, 2025

Time for Palestine

The recognition of Palestine is a right owed to a people who have endured generations of occupation, blockade and statelessness.
Farmers’ distress
29 Jul, 2025

Farmers’ distress

THE Pakistan Kissan Ittehad has painted an alarming picture of Pakistan’s agricultural sector, highlighting...
Stem the tide
29 Jul, 2025

Stem the tide

THE statistics are sobering. Despite frantic efforts to contain its spread, the tally of polio cases this year has...