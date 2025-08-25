Pakistan will reject Israel’s outrageous Gaza plan at OIC

• Dar to arrive in Jeddah today for two-day visit

• Israel pounds Gaza City suburbs, vows to press on with offensive

• Forces re-enter Jabalia to strengthen control

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will reject Israel’s “outrageous” plan to occupy Gaza at the upcoming extraordinary session of the Organ­isation of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM) in Jeddah, the Foreign Office said on Sunday.

Mr Dar will undertake an official visit to Saudi Arabia from Aug 25 to 26 to participate in the meeting, where OIC member states will “deliberate upon coordinated responses to the escalating developments in Palestine, resulting from ongoing Israeli military aggression, its proposed plans for full military control over Gaza and the continued egregious violations of Palestinians’ rights”, the FO statement said.

The deputy premier will “advocate for total withdrawal of Israel from all the occupied Palestinian territories, reject the outrageous Israeli plan for extending full military control over Gaza and further displacement of Palestinians; emphasise the urgent need of unhindered humanitarian assistance”.

He will “reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine and reiterate its principled stance” and call for the restoration of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, most notably, the establishment of an independent, contiguous, and sovereign Palestinian state.

Israel pounds Gaza City

The extraordinary meeting comes as Israeli planes and tanks continue to pound the eastern and northern outskirts of Gaza City, destroying buildings and homes.

As Israeli leaders vowed to press on with a planned offensive on the city, witnesses reported the sound of explosions non-stop overnight in the areas of Zeitoun and Shejaia, while tanks shelled houses and roads in the nearby Sabra neighbourhood and several buildings were blown up in the northern town of Jabalia.

Fire lit the skies from the direction of the explosions, causing panic, prompting some families to stream out of the city. Others said they would prefer to die and not leave.

The Israeli military said on Sunday that its forces have returned to combat in the Jabalia area in recent days to strengthen control of the area. It added that the operation there enables the expansion of combat into additional areas and prevents Hamas from returning to operate in these areas.

Control of Gaza City

Earlier this month, Israel approved a plan to seize control of Gaza City, describing it as the last bastion of Hamas.

Defence Minister Israel Katz on Sunday vowed to press on with the offensive on the city where famine has been declared, which has raised alarm abroad and objections at home. Katz has said that Gaza City would be razed unless Hamas agrees to Israel’s terms.

Hamas said Israel’s plan to take over Gaza City showed it wasn’t serious about a ceasefire. It said a ceasefire agreement was the only way to return the Israeli prisoners, holding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for their lives.

The proposal on the table calls for a 60-day ceasefire and the release of 10 living Israeli prisoners held in Gaza and of 18 bodies. In turn, Israel would release about 200 long-serving Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Once a temporary ceasefire begins, the proposal is for Hamas and Israel to begin negotiations on a permanent ceasefire that would include the return of the remaining Israeli prisoners.

On Thursday, Netanyahu said that Israel would immediately resume negotiations for the release of all 50 Israeli prisoners — of whom Israel believes around 20 are still living - and an end to the nearly two-year-old war but on terms acceptable to Israel.

Famine

Around half of the Palestinian enclave’s two million people currently live in Gaza City. Thousands have already left, carrying their belongings on vehicles and rickshaws.

“I stopped counting the times I had to take my wife and three daughters and leave my home in Gaza City,” said Mohammad, 40, via a chat app. “No place is safe, but I can’t take the risk. If they suddenly begin the invasion, they will use heavy fire.” Others said they will not leave, no matter what.

A global hunger monitor said last week that Gaza City and surrounding areas are officially suffering from famine that will likely spread.

On Sunday, the Gaza health ministry said eight more people died of malnutrition and starvation in the enclave, raising deaths from such causes to 289 people, including 115 children.

With input from Reuters

Published in Dawn, August 25th, 2025