NDMA dispatches aid shipment to Gaza; cumulative relief hits 1,915 tonnes

APP Published August 24, 2025 Updated August 24, 2025 08:16am

CAIRO: A chartered aircraft from Pakistan carrying 100 tonnes of relief supplies landed at El-Arish International Airport in Egypt on Saturday.

The National Disaster Mana­gement Authority (NDMA), in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation, has dispatched the humanitarian relief consignment for the people of the Gaza Strip.

Officials from the Pakistan Embassy in Cairo received the consignment and handed it over to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society for onward delivery to Palestinian citizens inside Gaza.

The consignment, arranged by Al-Khidmat Foundation, inclu­ded flour, ready-to-eat meals, cooking oil, jam, and fruit cocktails. It was sent via chartered flight from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

According to Pakistan’s embassy, the government and people of Pakistan, with the commendable contribution of Al-Khidmat Foundation, will continue to extend much-needed humanitarian assistance to their Palestinian brethren.

With this shipment, the total humanitarian assistance provided by Pakistan to Gaza residents has reached 1,915 tonnes. More consignments are scheduled for dispatch in the coming days.

Earlier, a send-off ceremony was held at the Lahore airport, attended by Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, along with officials from NDMA and Al-Khidmat Foundation.

Published in Dawn, August 24th, 2025

