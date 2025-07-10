E-Paper | July 10, 2025

Five injured in grenade attacks in Balochistan

Behram Baloch | Ali Jan Mangi Published July 10, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 08:37am

GWADAR/DERA MURAD JAMALI: Five people, including women and children, were injured on Wednesday in a grenade attack on a house in Turbat, while a separate grenade attack targeted a police check post in Sibi, authorities said.

Unidentified assailants on motorcycles threw a hand grenade at the residence of Muhammad Younis in the Absar area of Turbat, the divisional headquarters of Makran division in Kech district, police said.

The grenade exploded in the backyard, injuring five people and damaging parts of the house. Police rushed to the site and shifted all the injured to District Hospital Turbat, where they were identified as Hajra, Mahlab, Fatima, Naz Gul, and Muhammad Ibrahim.

In a separate incident, unknown attackers hurled a grenade at a police checkpoint at the Sibi-Harnai railway crossing gate.

The grenade exploded at the post, but no injuries were reported.

The attackers fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Police said they were investigating both incidents and no group has claimed responsibility for either attack.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2025

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No negotiations
10 Jul, 2025

No negotiations

IT seems like the appeal from Kot Lakhpat Jail has fallen on deaf ears. “[…] The time for negotiations has...
Speech policing
Updated 10 Jul, 2025

Speech policing

Sweeping accusations have once more exposed just how broadly and arbitrarily Peca is being applied.
Continued detention
10 Jul, 2025

Continued detention

THE continued detention of BYC head Mahrang Baloch and five other activists indicates that the state is uninterested...
Killing fields
Updated 09 Jul, 2025

Killing fields

Israeli state seeks to ethnically cleanse the occupied territories of their Palestinian inhabitants, and forever obstruct the chances of a viable Palestinian state.
Crypto rush
09 Jul, 2025

Crypto rush

STEP by step, Pakistan is, at least on paper, moving closer to recognising, adopting and regulating cryptocurrencies...
Another plan
09 Jul, 2025

Another plan

FAILING to plan is planning to fail, as the old saying goes. This seems to have occurred in the case of Karachi, a...