Five injured in grenade attacks in Balochistan

GWADAR/DERA MURAD JAMALI: Five people, including women and children, were injured on Wednesday in a grenade attack on a house in Turbat, while a separate grenade attack targeted a police check post in Sibi, authorities said.

Unidentified assailants on motorcycles threw a hand grenade at the residence of Muhammad Younis in the Absar area of Turbat, the divisional headquarters of Makran division in Kech district, police said.

The grenade exploded in the backyard, injuring five people and damaging parts of the house. Police rushed to the site and shifted all the injured to District Hospital Turbat, where they were identified as Hajra, Mahlab, Fatima, Naz Gul, and Muhammad Ibrahim.

In a separate incident, unknown attackers hurled a grenade at a police checkpoint at the Sibi-Harnai railway crossing gate.

The grenade exploded at the post, but no injuries were reported.

The attackers fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Police said they were investigating both incidents and no group has claimed responsibility for either attack.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2025