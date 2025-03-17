E-Paper | March 17, 2025

5 injured in grenade attack on SHO’s house in Balochistan’s Khuzdar: police

Ismail Sasoli Published March 17, 2025 Updated March 17, 2025 06:22pm

Five people, including four children, were injured on Monday in a grenade attack on the house of Hub City Station House Officer (SHO) Qadir Sheikh in Balochistan’s Khuzdar, police said.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Khuzdar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Javed Zehri said unknown assailants threw a hand grenade on a house in the Kaushik area of Khuzdar City.

Among the injured were SHO Sheikh’s father and his brother’s four children. His father was sent to Karachi after being administered first aid, while the children were sent home after being given first aid.

SSP Zehri said the incident is being investigated.

The attack comes a day after a vehicle-borne suicide bomber attacked a security forces convoy in Balochistan’s Noskhi district, leaving three security personnel and two civilians martyred.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Nawabshah district’s Havildar Manzoor Ali, Naseer Abad district’s Havildar Ali Bilawal and Badin district’s Naik Abdul Raheem, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Bus drivers Jalaluddin from Quetta and Muhammad Naeem from Kharan were also martyred, ISPR said.

On Saturday, a cop was martyred while six others were wounded in a blast near a vehicle of Balochistan’s Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) in Quetta.

It also follows the recent Jaffar Express train hijacking near Balochistan’s Sibi area, in which 26 hostages, including 18 security personnel, lost their lives. Five more security personnel were martyred during the operation.

Following the attack, the military vowed to take decisive action against terrorists operating in Balochistan, along with their abettors and facilitators, both inside and outside the country.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

NAP revival
Updated 17 Mar, 2025

NAP revival

This bloody cycle of violence will continue unless action is complemented with social, economic, political efforts in Balochistan and KP.
New reality
17 Mar, 2025

New reality

THE US retreat from global climate finance commitments could not have come at a worse time. Pakistan faces an...
Killer traffic
17 Mar, 2025

Killer traffic

MYSTERIOUS and unstoppable. It is these words that perhaps best describe the recent surge in traffic-related...
After the review
Updated 16 Mar, 2025

After the review

Should prepare economy for durable growth by attracting foreign private investments to boost productivity and exports.
Embracing crypto
16 Mar, 2025

Embracing crypto

IT seems a little prod was all it took for Pakistan to finally ‘embrace the future’. The Pakistan Crypto Council...
Fault lines
16 Mar, 2025

Fault lines

IT was a distressing spectacle, though a sadly predictable one. As the National Assembly took up for discussion the...