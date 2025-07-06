Family appeals for release of abducted Tump assistant commissioner

GWADAR: The family of abducted assistant commissioner of Tump, Hanif Noorzai, has appealed to tribal elders, political leaders and influential figures to play an active role in securing his safe release.

They also urged the kidnappers to respect humanitarian values, Balochi traditions and tribal norms.

Speaking at a press conference in Turbat, Hanif’s brother, Guldad Noorzai, said the assistant commissioner was abducted on June 4 while he was travelling with family from Tump to celebrate Eid in Quetta. Though his family was released later, Noorzai remains in captivity.

The banned Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) had claimed responsibility for the abduction of Hanif Noorzai.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2025