E-Paper | July 06, 2025

Family appeals for release of abducted Tump assistant commissioner

Behram Baloch Published July 6, 2025 Updated July 6, 2025 08:06am

GWADAR: The family of abducted assistant commissioner of Tump, Hanif Noorzai, has appealed to tribal elders, political leaders and influential figures to play an active role in securing his safe release.

They also urged the kidnappers to respect humanitarian values, Balochi traditions and tribal norms.

Speaking at a press conference in Turbat, Hanif’s brother, Guldad Noorzai, said the assistant commissioner was abducted on June 4 while he was travelling with family from Tump to celebrate Eid in Quetta. Though his family was released later, Noorzai remains in captivity.

The banned Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) had claimed responsibility for the abduction of Hanif Noorzai.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2025

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The Imambargahs that shaped Karachi’s soul

The Imambargahs that shaped Karachi’s soul

From humble pre-Partition origins, and born out of unwavering devotion, Karachi’s earliest imambargahs organically evolved into dynamic spiritual anchors that have defined the city’s cultural fabric over the decades.

Opinion

Editorial

No preparedness
Updated 06 Jul, 2025

No preparedness

With frequency of calamitous weather events increasing, the country cannot afford to be in denial after every tragedy.
Saarc’s future
06 Jul, 2025

Saarc’s future

FOR nearly a decade, Saarc has lain dormant, a victim of India’s stubborn refusal to engage with Pakistan. The...
PSB’s waning authority
06 Jul, 2025

PSB’s waning authority

IT has been two decades since the National Sports Policy was introduced but its implementation leaves much to be...
Extreme step
Updated 05 Jul, 2025

Extreme step

Legal experts have termed the move devoid of logic and an extreme measure.
Russian recognition
05 Jul, 2025

Russian recognition

NEARLY four years after the Afghan Taliban marched into Kabul, Russia has become the first country to recognise the...
Building collapse
Updated 05 Jul, 2025

Building collapse

Why has the Sindh Building Control Authority been so helpless in enforcing its writ?