E-Paper | June 04, 2025

Tump assistant commissioner abducted from Balochistan’s Kech district

Behram Baloch Published June 4, 2025 Updated June 4, 2025 02:56pm

Tump Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Hanif Noorzai was abducted from Balochistan’s Kech district on Wednesday, an official told Dawn.com.

According to Kech Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed Barich, unidentified militants kidnapped the AC, who was posted at Tump, near the Iranian border.

He said Noorzai was on his way from Quetta to Tump on Wednesday morning, but did not provide further details.

Noorzai is from Quetta and has previously served as AC in different areas of the province.

In September 2016, Asad Khan Tareen, son of then-Balochistan’s Minister for Local Government Sardar Mustafa Tareen — who had been kidnapped in May that year — was recovered from an area of Qila Abdulla district close to the Pak-Afghan border.

Armed men kidnapped Asad Tareen in Pishin town on May 21 when he was returning from Cadet College Pishin, where he worked as a warden. He was reportedly taken across the border in Afghanistan.

This is a developing story

