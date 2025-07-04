At ECO Summit, PM Shehbaz calls for regional cooperation to confront global challenges

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday urged stronger regional cooperation in the face of increasing geopolitical tensions, including the Iran-Israel conflict and Indian hostility towards Pakistan, stressing that the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) offered the country its “best hope” for a unified response.

Addressing the 17th ECO Summit in Azerbaijan’s Khankendi city, the prime minister said two recent events — the Iran-Israel war and the India-Pakistan conflict — showed that “the forces of instability and chaos continue to destabilise our region for geo-political agendas.

“The evolving global landscape has made regional cooperation even more essential,” PM Shehbaz said while addressing the 10-nation Eurasian bloc. “ECO represents our best hope, and Pakistan is a proud partner in these collective efforts.”

Speaking about the 12-day Iran-Israel war, he said that “the unlawful, uncalled for and unjustified Israeli attack on Iran was the most recent manifestation of this dangerous trend.”

According to Iran’s health ministry, at least 627 people were killed and 4,870 wounded in Israeli strikes.

“Pakistan condemns this act of Israeli aggression against Iran and offers our condolences to the martyrs,” he said.

PM Shehbaz also condemned the recent Indian aggression against Pakistan and New Delhi’s attempts to weaponise water by holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance.

“The unprovoked and reckless Indian hostility directed at Pakistan after an unfortunate incident in India’s illegally occupied Kashmir was yet another attempt to destabilise regional peace.

“The world saw the steadfast determination of our armed forces under the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir and the unyielding spirit of our resilient people who stood firm in the face of provocation and responded with courage and professionalism.”

India had launched missile attacks on several Pakistani cities after baselessly accusing Islamabad of backing an attack on held Kashmir’s Pahalgam town, which saw the killing of 26 tourists on April 22.

In response, Pakistan downed five Indian jets and launched retaliatory strikes on India. It took US intervention on May 10 for both countries to reach a ceasefire.

“We are witnessing a new and alarming trend with India’s weaponisation of water, illegal attempt to defy the World Bank-negotiated Indus Water Treaty and its blatant disregard for the recent ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) are unacceptable and should be rejected with contempt.”

Last week, the PCA in The Hague issued a “Supplemental Award of Competence” in the Indus Waters case, stating that India cannot unilaterally hold the treaty in abeyance. However, India “categorically rejected” the PCA’s supplemental award and stated that it did not recognise the court itself.

PM Shehbaz said the Indus waters were the lifeline of Pakistan’s 240 million people and India couldn’t be allowed to “pursue this dangerous path that will be regarded as an act of aggression by the people of Pakistan”.

The prime minister also voiced concerns over the situation in Gaza and the ongoing Israeli strikes there, which have killed more than 57,000 Palestinians since October 7, 2023.

“The world is witnessing an unprecedented man-made catastrophe in Gaza, a region that has descended into an abyss of perpetual suffering,” the premier said.

“It is as if humanity no longer exists as famine looms large, while humanitarian workers, including UN personnel, are being attacked with impunity by Israel to cut off the only lifeline of the helpless and starving people of Gaza.”

He said Pakistan stood firmly against those who “perpetrate barbaric acts against innocent people, whether in Gaza, occupied Kashmir or Iran”.

Regarding the effects of climate change, the prime minister said Pakistan had undertaken a series of climate-related policy initiatives focused on the government’s Resilience, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF).

He proposed the development of low-emission corridors, ECO-wide carbon market platforms and a regional disaster resistance system.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz held a bilateral meeting with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the ECO Summit.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the progress made regarding investment prospects and agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of trade and investment.

They reiterated their resolve to strengthen the economic partnership, especially Azerbaijan’s investment in Pakistan, according to a statement by the PM’s Office.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed that the recent interactions between the leadership of both countries helped in making the relationship even stronger. He also invited President Aliyev to visit Pakistan.

In a post on X, the prime minister said he congratulated President Aliyev on “successfully hosting the summit and lauded Azerbaijan’s proactive role in ECO”.

He said they “reviewed the progress in Pakistan-Azerbaijan bilateral ties, which are growing stronger through our frequent and productive high-level exchanges”.

“We reaffirmed our commitment to deepen cooperation across diverse sectors, particularly trade and investment,” he added.

The prime minister also met Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed regional developments following the recent Israel-Iran war, said a statement issued by the Press Information Department.

“During the meeting, both leaders reviewed the ongoing bilateral cooperation across all areas and expressed satisfaction over the progress made on the decisions taken during their last meeting for further strengthening of Pakistan-Iran relations,” it added.

PM Shehbaz appreciated Pezeshkian’s leadership and lauded Iran’s decision to reach a ceasefire during the recent conflict, according to the press release.

The premier reaffirmed Pakistan’s “unwavering solidarity” with Iran’s government and people, as well as its strong commitment to continue working closely with Iran for “peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy”.

“President Pezeshkian appreciated Pakistan’s strong diplomatic support to Iran, including at the international forums, during the crisis and thanked him for Pakistan’s vital role in de-escalating the conflict,” according to the statement.

The prime minister requested the Iranian president to convey his warm greetings and good wishes to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, it added.

The premier also met Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

“We agreed to deepen our robust partnership, on all areas of mutual interest especially in trade, connectivity, energy, culture and the landmark Trans-Afghan Railway Project.”