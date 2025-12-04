Govt rules out meetings for Uzma Khan, other violators of prison code

The federal government on Thursday ruled out any further meetings for Uzma Khanum and others who violated the prison code while meeting PTI founder Imran Khan.

Uzma met the party founder in prison on Tuesday after weeks of effort. The meeting took place as rumours regarding Imran’s health began circulating in local and foreign media, despite claims by the government and PTI leaders that the former prime minister was in good health.

These speculations, however, gained traction due to the government’s reluctance to let visitors, including his family members and legal team, meet Imran over the past few weeks. Uzma subsequently detailed instructions from Imran to the party regarding political and other matters.

Addressing a press conference with Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on the entire situation, the information minister announced: “There is no room in the [prison] rules for political discussions and it was reported that political discussions occurred, so meetings are now banned for Uzma Khan. This won’t happen.”

He added that reports of incitement against the state and its officials had surfaced. “Meetings are banned for anyone who violates the rules,” Attaullah said, adding that it was not right for people to hold meetings and then go on to peddle “Indian and Afghan stances and orchestrate posts against the army and the army chief”.

The minister added that a chance was provided, and now “the meeting has been banned for whoever committed the violation.”

Attaullah said the government would tolerate no more violations and would deal with anyone who did so with iron hands.

“There is zero room for a circus.”

The law minister also said that the prison rules for allowing meetings were the same as always and laid out specific provisions that contained restrictions on how they should be conducted.