Israel’s invasion of Gaza Strip, sparked by Hamas’ Oct 7, 2023 attack, surpasses a year
Hamas’ top leaders, Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran, while Yahya Sinwar killed in southern Gaza
Report suggests Israel seeking to carve out ‘buffer zones’ and has no reason to slow down until new US president takes office in Jan
Israel invades Lebanon, killing over 1,550 people and displacing 1m; assassinates Hezbollah’s Nasrallah, his likely successor
Iran launches missiles on Tel Aviv; Israel retaliates with strikes on military sites