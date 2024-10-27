Israel’s Gaza invasion - Day 387

Published 28 Oct, 2024 12:43pm

Iraq lodges UN complaint over Israel using its airspace to attack Iran

Iraq has condemned Israel’s use of its airspace to attack neighbouring Iran in a protest letter sent to United Nations chief Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council, Baghdad said, AFP reports.

A statement from government spokesman Bassim Alawadi said the letter condemns “the Zionist entity’s blatant violation of Iraq’s airspace and sovereignty by using Iraqi airspace to carry out an attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran on October 26”.

Published 28 Oct, 2024 12:42pm

Lebanon says 5 dead in Israeli strike on southern city of Tyre

Lebanon’s health ministry said an Israeli strike on Monday in the centre of the southern city of Tyre killed at least five people and wounded 10 others, adding the toll was provisional, AFP reports.

An “Israeli enemy strike this morning on a building” in the centre of the coastal city “led to a provisional toll of five dead and 10 wounded”, a health ministry statement said, adding that “work is ongoing to remove the rubble”.

Published 28 Oct, 2024 11:53am

Iran Guards chief warns Israel of ‘bitter consequences’ after attack

The top commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has warned Israel it would face “bitter consequences” after its attack on Iranian military sites, local media said, AFP reports.

Guards chief Hossein Salami, quoted by Tasnim news agency, said Israel had “failed to achieve its ominous goals” with its air raids on Saturday, calling it a sign of “miscalculation and helplessness” and warning that “its bitter consequences will be unimaginable” for Israel as it battles Tehran-aligned fighters in Gaza and Lebanon.

Published 28 Oct, 2024 09:36am

Oil slumps more than 4pc after Iran downplays Israeli strikes

Oil prices have tumbled more than $3 a barrel after Israel’s retaliatory strike on Iran over the weekend bypassed Tehran’s oil and nuclear facilities and did not disrupt energy supplies, easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Reuters reports.

Both Brent and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures hit their lowest levels since Oct 1 at the open. By 1:39am GMT, Brent LCOc1 was at $72.70 a barrel, down $3.35, or 4.4per cent, while WTI CLc1 slipped $3.27, or 4.6pc, to $68.51 a barrel.

The benchmarks gained 4pc last week in volatile trade as markets priced in uncertainty around the extent of Israel’s response to the Iranian missile attack on Oct 1 and the US election next month.

The geopolitical risk premium that had built in oil prices in anticipation of Israel’s retaliatory attack came off, analysts said.

Published 28 Oct, 2024 09:04am

‘Horrifying’ situation in north Gaza as Israeli siege, attacks continue: report

The past 24 hours in the northern parts of the Gaza Strip and Gaza City have been horrifying, Al Jazeera correspondent Hind Khoudary reports.

“Israeli forces began by targeting at least five houses in Beit Lahiya, where at least dozens of Palestinians remain under the rubble till this point. They also targeted a UN shelter school, where at least nine Palestinians were killed, among them three journalists and a nine-year-old child,” Khoudary reports.

“There is also a large number of people who are still trapped under the rubble and no one can reach the northern areas because of this siege on Beit Lahiya, Jabalia and Beit Hanoon,” she said.

“It’s still escalating, and people are trying to reach out, crying, feeling that they’ve been abandoned, asking for food, water and medicine,” she added.

Published 28 Oct, 2024 08:36am

UN Security Council emergency meeting today after Iran request

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting today at Iran’s request following Israel’s deadly missile strikes in retaliation for an October 1 attack by Tehran, AFP reports.

The Swiss presidency of the UNSC said yesterday that the meeting would take place following the request by Iran, supported by Algeria, China and Russia.

Published 28 Oct, 2024 08:30am

Iran president says not seeking war with Israel but vows response to strikes

President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Iran did not seek war with Israel but was ready to deliver “an appropriate response” to strikes on Iranian military sites, AFP reports.

“We do not seek war but we will defend the rights of our nation and country,” Pezeshkian told a cabinet meeting, adding that Iran “will give an appropriate response to the aggression of the Zionist regime”.

Pezeshkian blamed the soaring regional tensions on Israel’s “aggression” and US support for the country, which Tehran does not recognise.

“If the aggressions of the Zionist regime and its crimes continue, the tensions will spread,” said the Iranian president.

Pezeshkian added that the United States had “promised to end the war in return for our restraint, but they did not keep their promise”, Pezeshkian added.

A woman walks past a billboard bearing pictures of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian (2-L), armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri (L), US President Joe Biden (2-R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) in Vali-Asr square in Tehran on Oct 27, 2024. — AFP
Published 28 Oct, 2024 08:28am

Survivor recounts Israeli attack that killed 73 people in Lebanon

Hecham Al-Baba was visiting his sister at her home in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon in late September when the Israeli strike hit, Al Jazeera reports.

The entire six-storey residential building, with 17 apartments full of families, collapsed, tipping over down a hillside, killing more than 70 people.

At the bottom of the building’s wreckage, al-Baba was trapped in pitch-black darkness for four hours, squeezed with his legs bent under him.

He knew his sister’s family was dead from the constant, unanswered ringing of their phones.

“No one said a word. I didn’t hear a movement,” al-Baba told the AP news agency, as he recalled how finally he heard movement and the sound of a rescuer calling out.

Looking back now, Al-Baba fears “there will be no peace” in Lebanon and Gaza.

“No one will bring me justice. No one,” he said.

Published 28 Oct, 2024 08:26am

Sisi unveils plan for two-day Gaza truce, release of four hostages

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has announced a proposal for a two-day truce between Israel and the Palestinian fighter group Hamas that would include a hostage release and could pave the way for a “complete ceasefire”.

Sisi, whose government has been involved in mediation efforts to end the Gaza bombardment, proposed a “two-day ceasefire” during which “four hostages would be exchanged for some prisoners in Israeli jails”, followed by more negotiations within 10 days aiming to secure “a complete ceasefire and the entry of aid” into the Gaza Strip, the president told a news conference in Cairo alongside his visiting Algerian counterpart.

Speaking in Cairo, Sisi said that “our brothers in the (Gaza) Strip face a very harsh siege” that has put them “on the brink of famine”.

“It is very important that aid enters as soon as possible” to alleviate the dire humanitarian needs in Gaza, Sisi added.

Published 28 Oct, 2024 08:21am

Britain FM seeks to avoid ‘catastrophic’ escalation in calls with Israel, Iran

Britain’s foreign minister David Lammy has said he spoke to his Israeli and Iranian counterparts in separate calls, seeking to avoid escalation into a “catastrophic” regional war after Israel struck Iranian military sites, Reuters reports.

“Today I held important calls with Israeli FM (Israel Katz) and Iranian FM (Abbas Araghchi). The UK continues to press for de-escalation and an end to the conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza,” Lammy said in a statement after an Israeli air attack early on Saturday against Iranian targets.

“A regional war would be catastrophic and is in no one’s interests,” he said.

Published 27 Oct, 2024 09:45pm

Egypt says it proposed two-day Gaza ceasefire, exchange of Israeli and Palestinian captives

Egypt has proposed a two-day ceasefire in Gaza which would entail an exchange of four Israeli hostages for some Palestinian prisoners, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has said, Reuters reports.

Speaking alongside Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune during a press conference in Cairo, Sisi also said that talks should resume within 10 days of implementing the temporary ceasefire in efforts to reach a permanent one.

Published 27 Oct, 2024 09:03pm

UN Security Council emergency meeting called on Monday after Iran request

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday at Iran’s request following Israel’s deadly missile strikes in retaliation for an October 1 attack by Tehran, AFP reports.

The Swiss presidency of the UNSC said that the meeting would take place following a request by Iran, which was supported by Algeria, China and Russia.

Published 27 Oct, 2024 08:33pm

‘Harrowing levels of death, injury and destruction’ in north Gaza: UN’s Guterres

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres says he is “shocked by harrowing levels of death, injury and destruction” in north Gaza, where Israeli forces are carrying out attacks they say aim to prevent Hamas from regrouping, Al Jazeera reports.

“The plight of Palestinian civilians trapped in North Gaza is unbearable,” Guterres’s spokesman said.

“The secretary-general is shocked by the harrowing levels of death, injury and destruction in the north, with civilians trapped under rubble, the sick and wounded going without life-saving healthcare, and families lacking food and shelter.”

Published 27 Oct, 2024 07:17pm

Iran accuses US of involvement in Israeli strike on its territory

A top official in Iran has accused the United States of playing a role in Saturday’s Israeli strikes on Iran, Anadolu reports.

“The Americans clearly participated in the attack,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a televised interview.

“The Americans provided an air corridor for the Zionist (Israeli) air force and the defensive equipment they sent to them is considered a form of involvement in the recent operations,” he added, saying that US participation is “completely clear”.

On the international backlash to Israel’s attack, he said: “The level of global condemnation for this aggressive act by the Zionist entity was very high.”

Published 27 Oct, 2024 06:54pm

Israeli strikes kill dozens in north Gaza, medics say

Israeli military strikes have killed at least 45 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip, most of them in the north of the enclave, Reuters reports according to Palestinian health officials.

At least 43 of those killed were in northern Gaza, where Israeli troops have returned to root out Hamas fighters who it claims have regrouped there.

Twenty people were killed following an airstrike on houses in Jabalia, the largest of the Gaza Strip’s eight historic refugee camps, which has been the focus of an Israeli military offensive for more than three weeks, medics and the Palestinian official news agency Wafa said.

An Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinian families in Shati camp in Gaza City, killed nine people and wounded 20 others, with many in critical condition, medics said.

Read more here.

Published 27 Oct, 2024 06:51pm

Lebanon says 8 killed in Israeli strike near coastal city of Sidon

Lebanon’s health ministry has said that at least eight people were killed and 25 others wounded in an Israeli strike near the southern city of Sidon, where an AFP correspondent has said a building was targeted.

The strike hit a densely-populated area in a Sidon suburb that saw an influx of families displaced from areas further south.

It was the first strike there since the Israel-Hezbollah conflict erupted last month. “The Israeli enemy’s raid on Haret Saida resulted in a … toll of eight killed,” the health ministry said, revising an earlier toll of two dead.

The official National News Agency said a child was among the victims.

Published 27 Oct, 2024 06:44pm

Three journalists among those killed in Gaza’s Shati refugee camp

Three journalists are among eight Palestinians killed in an Israeli air strike on a school in the Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, Al Jazeera reports.

The deaths of Hamza Abu Selmeyeh, Saed Redwan and Haneen Baroud bring the total number of journalists killed in Gaza since October 7 last year to 180, according to Al Jazeera.

Published 27 Oct, 2024 04:45pm

Defence minister Gallant urges Israel make concessions to free Gaza hostages

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has warned that “painful concessions” would be needed to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza and that military action alone will not achieve the country’s military goals, AFP reports.

“Not all objectives can be achieved through military operations alone … to realise our moral duty to bring our hostages home, we will have to make painful concessions,” Gallant said, in a speech marking the Hebrew calendar anniversary of the Hamas attack on October 7 last year.

Gallant went on to name the country’s military accomplishments in over a year of fighting.

“In the south, Hamas has ceased to act as a military structure, in the north, Hezbollah continues to suffer blows and its leadership has been eliminated, the majority of its rocket arsenal has been destroyed and its forces have retreated from the borderline,” he added.

Published 27 Oct, 2024 04:25pm

Israel’s Ben-Gvir pledges to expel families of suspected bus stop attackers

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has visited the site of the ramming attack in Glilot, central Israel, according to footage published by an Israeli Army Radio correspondent and verified by Al Jazeera’s fact-checking agency, Sanad.

In the video clip, an Israeli is seen asking Ben-Gvir to expel all the families of the attackers, to which the minister replied: “By God’s will, we will expel them. I just hope that Likud and Bibi [Benjamin Netanyahu] are with us.”

Published 27 Oct, 2024 04:15pm

Israeli military doubles down on claims of Hezbollah bunker under Beirut hospital

The Israeli military has doubled down on a claim that hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and equipment are being held under a hospital in the suburbs of Beirut after international media refuted the claims, Al Jazeera reports.

Israel said last week the Sahel Hospital in the severely bombed Dahiyeh district holds many Hezbollah tunnels underneath, prompting various media outlets to head there and check for themselves.

Now, Avichay Adraee, the Israeli military’s Arabic-language spokesman, has released a video claiming there is an entrance “behind the suspicious wall” that acts as “the entrance to Nasrallah’s crypt”.

The Israeli military has attacked all hospitals in the Gaza Strip using similar claims and has been steadily ramping up attacks on medics and emergency responders in Lebanon.

Published 27 Oct, 2024 04:00pm

CIA, Mossad, Qatar PM to hold Gaza ceasefire talks today

CIA, Mossad directors and Qatar’s Prime Minister will hold Gaza ceasefire and hostage talks today in Doha, according to an official briefed on the talks.

Negotiations will focus on securing a Gaza ceasefire lasting less than a month and an exchange of some hostages for Palestinian prisoners. The talks aim to reach a short-term agreement that will lead to a more permanent agreement, adds the official according to Reuters.

Updated 27 Oct, 2024 03:24pm

Hezbollah claims inflicting casualties on Israeli troops in Hula

Hezbollah has said its operatives used a guided missile to hit an Israeli infantry group that was advancing in the town of Hula in southern Lebanon, killing and wounding them, Al Jazeera reports.

The armed Lebanese group also said that it used an attack drone to hit the “Yudifat military industries company” southwest of Acre.

Multiple people were injured after the Hezbollah drone hit the roof of the company making aviation parts, the report quoted the Israeli media as saying.

Published 27 Oct, 2024 02:55pm

