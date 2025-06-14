Pakistan stands in ‘complete solidarity’ with Iran amid conflict with Israel: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed “complete solidarity” with Iran amid heavy exchanges of missiles and airstrikes between Tehran and arch-foe Israel, while former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that Pakistan cannot afford the conflict in Iran turning into Iraq 2.0 or World War III.

There were reports of new Israeli strikes in Iran earlier today as Tel Aviv warned “Tehran will burn” after the Islamic Republic continued its barrage of overnight missiles in response to Israeli onslaught on its nuclear facilities that killed its top generals.

The missile exchange comes a day after nearly 80 people, including top army officers, were killed while civilians were among over 300 wounded in Iran as a result of Israel’s strikes on military sites and private residences, according to the country’s UN envoy Amir Saeid Iravani.

According to PTV News, the PM spoke over the phone to Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, informing him that Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with the “brotherly people of Iran against Israel’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression”.

“He (the PM) strongly condemned the Israeli attacks against Iran, which are a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a complete violation of the UN Charter and international law,” the report read. The PM added that Iran has the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

“The prime minister condemned Israel’s provocations and adventurism, calling them a serious threat to regional and global peace and stability,” PTV News reported. “He also strongly condemned Israel’s unabated acts of brutal genocide against the brave Palestinians.”

According to PTV News, PM Shehbaz urged the international community and the UN to take “immediate and credible steps” against Israeli aggression, stating that Pakistan is fully committed to promoting peace in the region.

Pezeshkian thanked the PM for Pakistan’s support, saying that this was a “reflection of the close and brotherly relations between the two countries”.

PTV News reported that Pezeshkian apprised PM Shehbaz of Iran’s perspective on the crisis with Israel and urged the international community, especially Islamic countries, to work together to confront these threats. The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

‘Cannot afford Iraq 2.0 or WWIII’: Bilawal

While addressing a press conference in Brussels, Bilawal said, “We certainly do not want a war on this border (with Iran). Pakistan has condemned the strikes that took place over the last couple of days on our neighbouring country.

“We will continue to advocate for peace on all our borders. Be it with Afghanistan, be it with Iran, be it with India. We absolutely cannot afford this conflict in Iran to turn into Iraq 2.0 or World War III.”

He said that it had become “far too easy to have a war every month” and added that war had become the “default setting” that “whenever there is a conflict or dispute, to launch into a full-scale war”.

Bilawal called on the international community to “immediately impose a ceasefire in this Iranian conflict with occupying forces in Palestine”.

“We cannot have perpetual war. It serves none of our interests,” he added.

Earlier this month, Pakis­tan launched a broad-based engagement campaign to present its perspective on the recent conflict with India to the world and counter New Delhi’s unproven allegations. As part of its global outreach, the team has visited the United States, is currently in London, and will also head to Brussels.

The delegation comprises Ex-FMs Bilawal, Hina Rabbani Khar and Khurram Dastgir; Senators Sherry Rehman, Musadik Malik, Faisal Sabzwari and Bushra Anjum Butt; and Jalil Abbas Jilani and Teh­mina Janjua.

‘Pakistan will safeguard Iran’s interests’: Khawaja Asif

Separately, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday said that Pakistan will “safeguard Iran’s interests” amid exchanges of missiles between Tehran and Israel, state media Radio Pakistan reported.

Condemning the Israeli attack on Pakistan’s “neighbour and fraternal country” during a session of parliament, the defence minister urged that a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) be convened to launch an initiative that “manifests the unity of [the] Muslim Ummah”.

“Pakistan stands firm on its traditional stance, as it has neither recognised Israel nor established relations with it,” Asif said. “Pakistan will safeguard Iran’s interests at all international fora, including the United Nations.”