Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to grow ties through investment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev renewed their pledge to diversify the strategic partnership through investment in mutually beneficial avenues, Radio Pakistan reported.

The development came as the premier met with President Aliyev after landing in Azerbaijan’s Lachin District earlier today as he continued his four-nation tour to appreciate their support for Pakistan during the recent military confrontation with India.

Starting his expedition on May 25, the premier has already paid a visit to Turkiye and Iran, with Tajikistan his final stop of the trip ending on May 30.

In their meeting today, PM Shehbaz and Aliyev reviewed the “full spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory of political, economic, defence, and cultural cooperation” between their countries, Radio Pakistan stated.

The prime minister thanked Aliyev’s country for its steadfast support during the recent Pakistan-India confrontation and “acknowledged the public expressions of solidarity from both the leadership and the people of brotherly Azerbaijan”. Earlier this month, Aliyev had congratulated Shehbaz upon Pakistan’s “remarkable success”, according to the PM Office.

He noted that the people of Azerbaijan “celebrated the success of Pakistan in Marka-i-Haq against India”, referring to the Pakistan armed forces’ response to Indian aggression.

A video shared by the government showed President Aliyev greeting the premier with a hug and the two sharing an energetic handshake.

The Azerbaijan side agreed to the exchange of delegations regarding progress in its investment in Pakistan, with delegation-level talks to be organised “very soon”, Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister reiterated that both countries had stood by each other on every occasion and would continue to do so. He also conveyed his warm felicitations to Aliyev and his nation ahead of the Azerbaijan Republic Day tomorrow.

The two leaders underscored the importance of coordinated efforts to promote regional stability, mutual prosperity and principled positions on key international issues, the report added.

The meeting concluded with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to the deepening of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan partnership and working closely to further advance shared objectives at the bilateral and regional levels.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi were also present during the meeting, according to a post on the government’s official X account. Dar, Tarar and Fatemi have been accompanying Shehbaz on the four-nation tour.

“Unity and brotherhood — in the end, that’s all what matters!” posted Dar on his X account. He shared a video showing glimpses of Aliyev and the Pakistani top leadership having a cordial conversation.

Upon his arrival in Lachin, PM Shehbaz was received by FM Jeyhun Bayramov, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin and other diplomatic staff, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported, citing a PM Office press release.

The prime minister is set to attend the Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit alongside presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Aliyev, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

In Istanbul, Shehbaz and Erdogan had “reaffirmed their principled support for each other’s core concerns, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute”. In Tehran, the premier expressed his willingness to talk with India to resolve ongoing issues, including Kashmir and water security.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz will have “wide-ranging discussions with the leaders of these countries on an entire range of issues covering bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance”, the Foreign Office had said earlier.

“He will also have the opportunity to express the deepest appreciation and acknowledgement for the support extended to Pakistan by the friendly countries during the recent crisis with India,” it noted.

While in Tajikistan — likely the last leg of his tour — the premier will also attend the International Conference on Glaciers being held in its capital, Dushanbe, on May 29 and 30.

COAS Munir, Iran counterpart discuss strengthening defence ties

Separately, COAS Munir, who also visited Istanbul and Tehran alongside PM Shehbaz, met with his Iranian counterpart Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

Gen Munir met with Bagheri at the General Staff Headquarters in Tehran, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release today.

The two military leaders engaged in discussions on the “evolving regional security landscape, with particular focus on strengthening bilateral defence ties”, the ISPR said.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir meets with his Iranian counterpart Major General Mohammad Bagheri in Tehran on May 27, 2025. — ISPR

“Key areas of mutual interest included enhancing military-to-military cooperation, improving security mechanisms along the shared border, and exploring avenues for transforming the border regions into zones of trade and economic connectivity, thereby contributing to regional stability and prosperity.”

COAS Munir was “accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival, including a ceremonial guard of honour presented by a well-turned-out contingent of the Iranian Armed Forces”, the statement added.

The ISPR stated that COAS Munir was on an official visit to Türkiye, Iran and Azerbaijan — three of the countries on Shehbaz’s itinerary.

The army chief, alongside PM Shehbaz, yesterday met with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also present during the meeting, according to state-run PTV News.

Support from friendly countries

As tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi escalated, with India launching deadly strikes on Pakistan on May 6, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had conveyed his solidarity to the prime minister and said it supported Pakistan’s “calm and restrained policies”.

Following the tit-for-tat airbase attacks and a US-brokered ceasefire between the two neighbours, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev had “warmly congratulated PM Shehbaz upon Pakistan’s remarkable success”, according to the PM Office.

Iran had also offered to mediate during the escalation and paid a visit to both Islamabad and New Delhi in peace efforts, which were appreciated by PM Shehbaz and the military’s spokesperson.

The diplomatic support voiced by Turkiye and Azerbaijan stoked anger in India as people cancelled their holidays in popular resorts in the two countries.

The moves intensified as Adani group-operated Mumbai and Ahmedabad airports ended the ground handling concession agreements with Çelebi, an Istanbul-headquartered airport.

Small Indian grocery shops and major online fashion retailers also began a boycott of Turkish products ranging from chocolates, coffee, jams and cosmetics to clothing.