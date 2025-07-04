30 terrorists killed in North Waziristan as bid to infiltrate via Pak-Afghan border thwarted: ISPR

Thirty terrorists of an “Indian proxy” outfit were killed as they attempted to infiltrate through the Pak-Afghan border in Hassan Khel tehsil of North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) read that on the nights of July 2 and July 3, “Movement of a large group of khwarij, belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Khawarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was detected by the security forces in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan district.”

In July last year, the government designated the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as Fitna al Khawarij, while mandating all institutions to use the term khariji (outcast) when referring to the perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Pakistan.

As per the ISPR, “all 30 Indian sponsored khawarij were sent to hell,” as a result of the military’s “prices and and skillful engagement” as the security forces foiled their attempt to infiltrate the border.

“A large number of weapons, explosives and ammunition have been recovered from the slain terrorists,” the statement added.

The ISPR appreciated the “exceptional professionalism, vigilance & preparedness” displayed by the security forces in preventing a “potential catastrophe.”

The military’s media wing urged the Afghan government to “check and prevent the use of Afghan soil by ‘foreign proxies’ for orchestrating terrorist activities against Pakistan”.

“The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers and to eradicate the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country,” the statement added.

President Asif Ali Zardari lauded the security forces for their bravery and reaffirmed the country’s “unwavering” resolve to curb terrorism.

“Security operations will continue until the terrorists are eliminated completely,” he said, according to a statement issued by the president’s office.

While commending the intelligence-based operation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, “[our] brave armed forces of Pakistan are standing like a solid wall to protect the country,” the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

“The entire nation salutes the security forces”, he added.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022. The engagement comes only days after security forces killed two terrorists during an operation in Balochistan’s Duki district.

In May, the monthly security assessment issued by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) recorded 85 militant attacks resulting in 113 fatalities. These included 52 security forces personnel, 46 civilians, 11 militants, and four peace committee members.