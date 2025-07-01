Militant attacks see slight decline in June: think tank

Pakistan witnessed a slight overall decline in militant violence during June 2025 despite several high-profile attacks, according to data released by an Islamabad-based think tank, Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (Picss).

The monthly security assessment shows there were a total of 78 militant attacks across the country in June, resulting in at least 100 fatalities, including 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants, and two members of peace committees, the organisation said in a press statement.

These attacks injured 189 people, comprising 126 security personnel and 63 civilians — marking an 8 per cent decrease in attacks, a 12pc drop in fatalities, and pc increase in injuries compared to May 2025.

“In response to militant activities, Pakistani security forces intensified counterterrorism operations during the month,” the statement added.

According to Picss, security forces killed 71 militants, while two security personnel and two civilians also lost their lives in operations launched by the state. Additionally, ten militants and five civilians were injured, and 52 suspected militants were arrested during these operations.

The combined death toll from militant violence and security operations in June stood at 175 deaths, including 55 security personnel, 77 militants, 41 civilians, and two peace committee members.

The report noted that over the first half of 2025, Pakistan “experienced a worrying uptick in violence”.

Between January and June, Picss documented 502 militant attacks, which claimed 737 lives — including 284 security personnel, 267 civilians, 180 militants, and six peace committee members — and caused 991 injuries, affecting 492 security personnel, 472 civilians, 26 militants, and one peace committee member.

Compared to the first half of 2024, this represented a 5pc increase in militant attacks, a 121pc surge in fatalities, and an 84pc rise in injuries, it said.

The trend is even more alarming when compared to the last six months of 2024, showing a 17pc increase in attacks, 33pc increase in deaths, and 30pc increase in injuries.

The report noted that during counter-militancy operations conducted in the first six months of 2025, 688 militants were killed and 225 arrested, reflecting the state’s intensified efforts to curb militancy.