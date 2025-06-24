E-Paper | June 24, 2025

Two soldiers martyred, 11 terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Published June 24, 2025 Updated June 24, 2025 09:34pm
This photo combination shows Lance Naik Jibran Ullah (L) and Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah (R) who embraced martyrdom in an IBO against terrorists in South Waziristan on June 24. — ISPR
Two soldiers were martyred and 11 terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “On June 24 2025, security Forces conducted an IBO in the general area Sararogha, South Waziristan District, on [the] reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna-al-Khwarij.

In July last year, the government designated the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as Fitna-al-Khawarij, while mandating all institutions to use the term khariji (outcast) when referring to the perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Pakistan

The statement said that the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and “11 Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell, while seven khwarij got injured”.

“However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah (age: 37 years, resident of District Chakwal), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly and paid the ultimate sacrifice along with another brave son of soil Lance Naik Jibran Ullah (age: 27 years, resident of District Bannu),” it added.

The ISPR said that Major Moiz was known for “his courage and daring actions in numerous operations conducted against the khwarij”.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored khariji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR added.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid rich tribute to the martyred soldiers for bravely fighting against the enemy during the operation.

“Major Syed Moiz Abbas and Lance Naik Jibranullah sacrificed their lives for the secure future of the nation. They are true heroes who thwarted the malicious plans of Indian-backed terrorists and eliminated 11 militants,” Naqvi said in a statement.

The interior minister added that “these martyrs gave their lives to deliver a strong message to the enemy and are a proud example of bravery for the nation. Their heroic sacrifice will always be remembered by the people.”

Earlier this month, five terrorists were killed during operations in KP’s Peshawar and North Waziristan districts, with the military terming them “Indian-sponsored” ones.

ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry had also accused India of activating its “assets” to inte­nsify terrorist attacks in Pakistan, presenting “irr­e­futable evidence” of Ind­ian state-sponsored terrorism, directed by the Ind­ian military personnel.

“Post-Pahalgam, because of the designs of terrorism that they have, they tasked all their assets, the terrorists operating in Balochistan, and we have credible intelligence for that, the Fitna-al-Khawarij and the independent terrorist cells … to increase their activity,” he had said.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

