E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Anthropic AI an ‘unacceptable risk’ to military, US govt says

AFP Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 05:39pm
US Department of War and Anthropic logos are seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. — Reuters/File
US Department of War and Anthropic logos are seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic posed an “unacceptable risk” to military supply chains, the US government insisted on Tuesday, as it defends against the tech firm’s challenge to a designation as dangerous.

Anthropic’s Claude AI model has been in the spotlight in recent weeks both for its alleged use in identifying targets for US bombing in Iran and the company’s refusal that its systems be used to power mass surveillance in the United States or lethal fully autonomous weapons systems.

Justifying its decision to cut ties with Anthropic in response to a legal complaint from the firm, the Pentagon — dubbed the Department of War (DoW) by the Trump administration — said it “became concerned that allowing Anthropic continued access to DoW’s technical and operational warfighting infrastructure would introduce unacceptable risk into DoW supply chains,” in a court document seen by AFP.

“AI systems are acutely vulnerable to manipulation,” the government added in the filing to a California federal court.

“Anthropic could attempt to disable its technology or preemptively alter the behavior of its model either before or during ongoing warfighting operations, if Anthropic — in its discretion — feels that its corporate ‘red lines’ are being crossed,” it said.

Anthropic’s refusal to agree that its AI tech could be deployed by the military for “any lawful use” therefore posed an “unacceptable risk to national security,” the document read.

“Anthropic’s behavior more generally caused the Department to question whether Anthropic represented a trusted partner,” the government said.

Classification as a “supply chain risk,” which Anthropic has challenged in a case against the Pentagon and other arms of the federal government, in theory means that all government suppliers would be barred from doing business with the company.

The designation is typically reserved for organisations from foreign adversary countries, such as Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Other major American tech firms such as Microsoft, which itself both uses Anthropic’s Claude model and supplies the US military, have weighed in on the AI company’s side.

“This is not the time to put at risk the very AI ecosystem that the administration has helped to champion,” Microsoft said in an amicus brief filed with the court last week.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Dawn News English
Subscribe